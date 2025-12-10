Daisy Ridley Offers New Update On Rey Skywalker Movie Following Development Concerns

Following rampant development concerns, Daisy Ridley has offered a new update about the long-awaited Rey Skywalker movie. Originally announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023, Ridley's return to the Star Wars franchise has been one of the hottest topics among fans since it was first revealed to the world. Despite years having gone by since the movie's initial unveiling, updates on the project have been few and far between.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is still seemingly attached to direct with Ridley to star; however, with two writers having now left the title and Ridley taking on multiple other roles outside of the galaxy far, far away, fans have become worried about the fate of the long-in-development Star Wars movie.

As part of a new interview with IGN, Ridley finally addressed the Rey Skywalker film, saying that it will be "worth the wait."

In talking about just how long it has taken for the movie to see the light of day, the Sequel Trilogy star posited that, "I've learned how the reality of getting any film made is so massive," and the Rey movie has "incredible voices and creatives [that] are part of it:"

"Honestly, there are scripts that I read five years ago, and now I've gone, 'Oh, maybe they will actually happen...I think over the years, I've learned how the reality of getting any film made is so massive. The hurdles are vast… But with this particularly, I know that incredible voices and creatives are part of it, and I know the wait will be worth it."

This seems to indicate that, despite a relative lack of good news over the last couple of years, the Rey movie is still in the works at Lucasfilm, and Ridley is still passionate about bringing it to the screen. There have been recent rumors that Rey's future within the franchise has been retooled for the new Star Wars slate, which caused some to wonder if the Rey solo movie was even warranted, but, according to Ridley, it is.

Star Wars will return to theaters after more than half a decade away from the silver screen in 2026, with the release of Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian & Grogu. The star-faring franchise will then again hit the multiplex with Star Wars: Starfighter.

The Daisy Ridley-led Rey movie was one of three films announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023, alongside James Mangold's Dawn of the Jedi film and Dave Filoni's MandoVerse crossover movie. No movement has been made on any of these three film projects since their first unveiling.

What Do We Know About Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker Movie?

Lucasfilm

The Rey Skywalker movie has become the thing of Star Wars legend at this point. Since its announcement more than two and a half years ago, it has joined a long line of titles set within the galaxy far, far away that have mysteriously disappeared off the face of the entertainment landscape.

However, while some of these other titles have gone completely silent (looking at you, Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie), fans have gotten little breadcrumbs about the Rey movie over the years.

The last update we received about the project before this latest one from Daisy Ridley herself was that the Rey film was on indefinite hold. This came several months after it was reported that the latest writer brought on to write the project had, in fact, departed.

More recently, rumors have started to swirl about Rey's potential role within the future of the planet-hopping sci-fi series.

Daisy Ridley's Jedi master is reportedly being eyed as the glue that will hold together any post-Sequel Trilogy storytelling within the franchise. This has led some to believe she could be a special character cameo in Star Wars: Starfighter, potentially playing a role in Shawn Levy's 2027 Star Wars movie.

Because of the presumed importance Rey is being given for this next chapter in the Star Wars story, it would be surprising if her solo movie were abandoned entirely. It likley has just been put on ice for now until the right creative team can be found to bring its sweeping narrative to life.