Rey’s Star Wars Movie Faces New Challenges Following Latest Daisy Ridley Update

News about Daisy Ridley's upcoming film slate has raised further concerns about the status of her next Star Wars film. After concluding the sequel trilogy in 2019 with Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, the journeys of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe (Oscar Isaac), and Finn (John Boyega) seemed to be at an end. However, that has not been the case for Rey, at least, as news from Star Wars Celebration 2023 confirmed that Ridley would reprise her role in a new Star Wars film set after the events of the Skywalker Saga.

Since the announcement of this Rey-centric film, the movie has only been plagued with challenges, as several writers have joined and departed the movie without a screenplay moving forward into production. During this time of flux, Daisy Ridley has remained busy, committing to several new film projects. The latest report from Variety confirms that Ridley has been attached as the lead on The Good Samaritan, a new action thriller from director Pierre Morel. The Good Samaritan is expected to begin production in Spring 2026.

Lucasfilm

Ridley's attachment to a new project only further pushes back the timeline for her Rey film. It has been reiterated that Daisy Ridley's Rey film has not been canceled, although it appears to be in a perpetual state of development with ongoing scripting. With Ridley committing herself to more film projects, it seems it's still a while before cameras start rolling on the Star Wars movie. The list of announced films that Ridley is attached to (according to IMDb) is as follows:

Dedication

Killa Bee

The Last Resort

Me vs. Me

Untitled Rey Star Wars Film

Filming The Good Samiratan will occupy Ridley's time for a fair portion of 2026, and her biopic movie, Killa Bee, is reportedly set to begin production in Q2 2026, suggesting a packed schedule for the actress over the next year. It's possible that even if the script for Lucasfilm's Rey film is greenlit in the next few months, production will need to wait until Ridley can clear her commitments to her other projects.

Directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Lucasfilm's Rey film (rumored to be titled Star Wars: New Jedi Order), will reportedly take place after the events of the Skywalker Saga, following Rey as she attempts to rebuild the Jedi Order. A release date has not been confirmed.

What's Going on With Star Wars' Rey Film?

Lucasfilm

Following its announcement in 2023, Lucasfilm's film about Rey appears to have encountered only challenges. After several rounds of writers departed the project, the last major update audiences heard about the Star Wars feature was that it had gained a new scriptwriter, George Nolfi.

Earlier in March 2025, Ridley told The Direct that she didn't know when cameras would begin rolling on her next Star Wars film, and the actress taking on new projects seems to suggest that there's been no direction from the powers that be at Lucasfilm to block out her schedule for production on the film.

Several Star Wars films have faced development challenges over the years, with Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron, Taika Waititi's Star Wars film, and Rian Johnson's trilogy all failing to materialize or being officially shelved. It doesn't seem that Ridley's Star Wars film is at that point yet, but the constant challenges in the film's development have fans concerned that the Rey movie may not make it to the screen.

Lucasfilm has two major Star Wars films on the slate over the next two years, with The Mandalorian & Grogu releasing in 2026, and Star Wars: Starfighter hitting screens in 2027. However, beyond that, none of the Star Wars films in development have confirmed release dates.