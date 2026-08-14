New 'Avengers: Doomsday' Theater Standee Offers First Look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Occupying His Throne

The regal Latverian status of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom takes center stage in Avengers: Doomsday’s new theater standee. After two disastrous attempts at adapting Victor von Doom under 20th Century Fox, Marvel Studios is finally leaning into the Fantastic Four villain's most famous details for Doomsday. As part of that shift, fans will finally see Doom ruling over the Eastern European nation of Latveria, which he famously leads as its absolute, supreme monarch.

Upon visiting their local AMC theater, Reddit user rickkyy_h spotted the first Avengers: Doomsday standee on display, touting that "12.18.26 is Doomsday." The standee notably places RDJ's Doctor Doom front and center with the first look at the Phase 6 villain taking his seat on the throne of Latveria.

r/rickkyy_h

Marvel Studios previously placed Doctor Doom's throne on display at a Shanghai expo, albeit without its one true occupant. On the page, Doom grows up in Latveria as a peasant in a Romani tribe under the cruel King Fortunov, eventually leaving to study science and sorcery after losing both of his parents, before returning home with his intricate armor to overthrow the monarchy and seize power.

r/rickkyy_h

Clearly, Marvel Studios has gone all-in on Doomsday's theater standee, which is expected to sweep the nation as ticket sales expand imminently. The standee recreates the grand steps toward Doom's throne, while the sides feature Doomsday's teaser poster with the familiar Avengers franchise logo.

r/rickkyy_h

Doomsday's new theater standee may be the first live-action peek at Doom sitting on his answer to the Iron Throne, but Hot Toys has revealed other highly detailed looks at the villain taking his seat in its realistic 1/6-scale collectible figure.

Hot Toys

The exciting collectible features Doom striking a pose similar to the theater standee, recreated in the lifelike miniature. As fans wait to learn more about the MCU's Doctor Doom and what he will bring to Avengers 5, Hot Toys seemingly revealed Phase 6's Darkhold replacement book that the villain will utilize.

Those familiar with 2015's Secret Wars storyline, which the MCU is adapting, will know well that Latveria isn't the only throne that Doctor Doom is after. With every universe heading towards destruction due to Incursions, Victor von Doom is seemingly eyeing the God of Stories' throne from Loki, which will allow him to fulfill his goal of creating Battleworld as the sole domain where he rules.

Hot Toys

Why Doctor Doom's Latveria Will Be Crucial to Avengers: Doomsday

Between Julian McMahon's greedy billionaire CEO and Toby Kebbell's disgruntled computer technician, fans have never seen a version of Doctor Doom that leans into his regality and all-important Latverian heritage before Robert Downey Jr.

It seems Doomsday will spend some of its three-hour runtime in Latveria, likely on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Earth-828, where RDJ's Doom is believed to rule. Marvel has recently attempted to familiarize audiences with the reclusive, advanced country through a hilarious tour video conducted by Doom himself.

Fans don't know much about this version of Latveria, but First Steps revealed that the Eastern European nation opted out of the Future Foundation's international summit, confirming that Doom is as shut out from the world as ever in the MCU.

Still, it has been widely theorized that Latveria will receive visitors in Avengers 5, as it may become the grand stage for Doomsday's climactic battle, with the final Incursion looming, presumably between Earth-828 and Earth-616. Beyond that, it's easy to imagine Doom coming out victorious and creating Battleworld, granting him his next, even more powerful throne for Avengers: Secret Wars.