Avengers: Doomsday Merch Unveils Most Detailed Look At Doctor Doom’s Full Suit (Photos)

New Avengers: Doomsday merch showcased Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom costume with the most detail yet. Despite putting the green-cloaked, masked Latverian at the center of Avengers 5's marketing campaign and merch, the studio has hardly showcased its Doctor Doom suit. The MCU blockbuster's leading man was hidden from the four publicly released teasers, with fans (outside the lucky ones at CinemaCon) still waiting to see Doctor Doom in action.

U.K. gift retailer MenKind officially unveiled its Avengers: Doomsday advent calendar, which comes complete with 12 pairs of socks themed around the MCU blockbuster's starring heroes, villains, and teams. The front of Doomsday's officially licensed festive merch bears gorgeous artwork of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom costume, along with an Avengers logo and several key superheroes.

MenKind

Marvel Studios omitted Doom from Avengers 5's first teasers before CinemaCon attendees caught the debut footage of the villain in all his glory. As fans wait for Doomsday's official trailer to be released this summer, the new merch is the clearest peek yet at RDJ's supervillain costume.

MenKind

Throughout the road to Avengers: Doomsday thus far, fans have seen this very same look at RDJ's Doctor Doom many times, complete with curious connections to two powerful MCU superheroes. However, MenKind's advent calendar offered up the most detailed look at Doom's stunning costume from top to bottom.

Marvel Studios

In classic MCU fashion, Avengers 5's Doctor Doom is complete with more intricate details than his Marvel Comics counterpart, but it is undoubtedly the best live-action recreation of the Fantastic Four villain's regal, medieval-esque armor.

MenKind / Marvel Comics

2005's Fantastic Four was heavily criticized for its portrayal of Doctor Doom, played by the late Julian McMahon, which reduced Latveria's sorcerer-monarch to a vengeful CEO with electric powers. The costume kept Doctor Doom's famous green cloak and metal mask intact, but omitted much of the European medieval grandeur that many expect from the Latverian.

MenKind / 20th Century Fox

When it came to 2015's Fantastic Four, its portrayal of Doctor Doom was one of the many elements universally criticized, and even actor Toby Kebbell agrees. The 20th Century Fox flop abandoned comic lore with a strange body horror route that lacked any regality and instead resembled a poorly designed android.

MenKind / 20th Century Fox

Marvel Studios delivered the first taste of Doom's MCU costume last July in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene. However, audiences were only offered a quick side profile of Victor von Doom holding his mask.

Marvel Studios

RDJ's Doctor Doom will lead the way in Avengers: Doomsday on December 18 before returning one year later in Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027.

Marvel Studios Is About to Launch the Road to Avengers: Doomsday

Now that Avengers: Doomsday's merch has finally revealed the MCU's Doctor Doom costume and all its gorgeous details, fans will next be hankering to see it in action with the December blockbuster's first full trailer. While Marvel Studios still hasn't set a date for the momentous occasion, most expect Doomsday's trailer to be released in July at San Diego Comic-Con, both for attendees and online.

The countdown to Avengers: Doomsday officially launched last December with the Steve Rogers-centric teaser that debuted with Avatar: Fire & Ash. Still, the true road to Doomsday begins in July, with both the expected trailer release to kick off the marketing campaign and Spider-Man: Brand New Day swinging into theaters, finally making Avengers 5 the next MCU movie after years of waiting.

In the coming months, there's no doubt that Marvel Studios and Disney will plaster Doom's terrifying design across the world, hoping to transform the MCU blockbuster's big bad into a household name before December comes around. As usual, Doomsday is bound to come with an expansive merch range centered on RDJ, whose Doctor Doom LEGO figure just recently leaked online.