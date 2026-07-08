Disney Unveils First Official Look At Doctor Doom’s Throne For Avengers Doomsday

Just months ahead of Avengers: Doomsday's worldwide release, Marvel Studios has finally revealed the official design for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom's throne from the movie. Avengers: Doomsday's release is just around the corner, and anticipation for the Marvel flick continues to grow with each passing day. So far, Marvel has tried to keep a lot of Doomsday's elements secret. However, the company has officially revealed some things to the public, and now fans are able to see what Doctor Doom's throne is going to look like in the film.

As shared on X, Marvel Studios is building a commemorative structure at an expo in Shanghai, China that includes the throne of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Notably, this is the first time that Doom's iconic throne has been confirmed to be in the upcoming movie, meaning it is also the first time fans are getting the chance to see how it will look on-screen.

It appears as though, in the upcoming film, Doom's throne will appear mostly white with a decorative structure behind the actual seat. Notably, there are also steps leading up to the throne, making it seem even more intimidating, as that would mean Doom would sit higher than everyone else.

It is also worth noting that, in the display, there is a largely green backdrop behind the throne, similar to the background of some of the Avengers: Doomsday logos and title cards seen in trailers.

Another post, which was shared on the same social media platform, gives a wider view of the entire Marvel Studios booth at the expo, showcasing the Avengers: Doomsday symbol, the official countdown to the movie, and the green Marvel Studios logo.

Notably, on a vertical banner on the right side of the entire display, there is a silhouette of Doom's mask, which is yet another new look from Marvel Studios at Doom's character design.

Doctor Doom's Doomsday Throne Compared to the Comics

Doctor Doom's throne in Avengers: Doomsday appears to be highly detailed and rather lavish, especially when compared to most of the thrones he sits on in the comics. For instance, the white color of the Doomsday throne, all of the steps (which surround the entire front of the throne 180 degrees), the decorative back to the actual chair, and the massive decorative structure behind the throne all make it appear as though it is fit for a king. Which, in Doom's mind, he is like a king (or a god), so it makes sense.

However, when compared to other thrones Doctor Doom has sat on in the source material, the Doomsday throne seems much cleaner, fancier, and bigger in scope. Avengers: Doomsday is one of the biggest movies of all time, if not the biggest, so Doom having a massive throne only makes him more intimidating, but they are still quite different from some of the most popular designs that the comics used for the character's throne.

Marvel Comics

For example, in one comic story, Doctor Doom sat on a wooden throne that looked as though it had been pulled from medieval times. Yes, it was still fancy and ornate, but it was quite simple and nothing like the throne that will be in Avengers: Doomsday. In an odd way, neither throne feels more like Doom than the other, and both fit his style.

Marvel Comics

Another example of a Doom throne in the comics is actually a quite horrifying one. Specifically, in Old Man Quill #2, while in his lair in New Latveria, Doctor Doom is sitting on something that many fans will think looks very familiar, and it should be. That is because the supervillain isn't sitting on a wooden throne, or one made of just any old stone. Instead, he is literally sitting on a throne fashioned out of the corpse of Ben Grimm (aka the Thing).

Yes, the Thing's rocky body was formed into the shape of a chair, and Doom was sitting on it, which is one of the more disturbing things Marvel has shown throughout its history.

Marvel Comics

Another throne that Doom used in the comics was essentially part of a tree. It wasn't a throne that was aesthetically pleasing or symmetrical, but it still made Doom seem terrifying. When compared to the throne that will be in Doomsday, they could not be more different, though.