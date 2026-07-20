Marvel Studios Releases Its First-Ever Doctor Doom Poster (Photos)

Avengers: Doomsday's first poster featuring Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in all of his glory has finally been released. For the fifth time, the MCU's first leading man, Downey Jr., is leading the way in Doomsday, this time hailing from another universe as the legendary Victor von Doom. Fans have only been treated to select peaks at Doctor Doom in recent months following his obscured MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene.

Just under five months away from Avengers: Doomsday's release, Marvel Studios took to X to unveil its first-ever poster starring Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and boldly declare that "December 18th is Doomsday."

Marvel Studios

As the centerpiece of Avengers: Doomsday's long-awaited poster, Victor von Doom bows his head before a Latverian mural, his long, regal green cloak trails down the steps, and he holds his iconic metal mask in his hand.

Marvel Studios

The unmasked, cloaked Doom is gazing upon a Latverian mural of a woman and her son who have seemingly died and ascended with the angels. It stands to reason that the pair in question are Doom's wife and son, who were supposedly "killed in an accident" before Doomsday.

However, the mural may instead call back to Victor von Doom's own childhood and his sorceress mother, Cynthia von Doom, who died when he was a young boy and is crucial to his origins and motivations on the pages of Marvel Comics.

Marvel Studios

Alongside its debut Doctor Doom poster, Marvel Studios finally unveiled the official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday and the first in-action look at Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU as he brings to life its most terrifying villain yet.

Marvel Studios

Fans only caught a few glimpses of Doctor Doom in the trailer, as it heavily centered around Chris Hemsworth's Thor. But the Latverian monarch offered just a taste of his true power as he went toe-to-toe with the MCU's God of Thunder.

Marvel Studios

Following Doomsday's trailer release, the whole world finally has the chance to experience the moment that shocked CinemaCon, in which Doctor Doom caught a thunderous slam from Stormbreaker between his fingers.

Marvel Studios

As he stops one of the most powerful weapons in the MCU with his mere fingers, Doctor Doom appears unfazed in the first glimpse of his mask in Avengers 5, with Downey Jr.'s eyes only vaguely visible through its gaps.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios previously revealed a teaser poster for Doomsday in the classic Avengers logo style that has been seen across the last four movies, complete with a mystery that may link Doctor Doom to other MCU properties.

Marvel Studios

Just recently, Marvel Studios and concept artist Andy Park revealed brand new Doomsday artwork that places Doctor Doom at the heart, although the newly released official poster is the first to exclusively feature Phase 6's big bad.

Marvel Studios

What's Next For Avengers: Doomsday's Marketing After That Trailer?

With just under five months to go until Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters, the official poster, trailer release, and ticket launch in select regions have kick-started the MCU blockbuster's marketing campaign in a major way. Of course, many expected that Marvel Studios would save the trailer for Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 25, raising questions of what may be revealed instead.

Marvel Studios' statement that "December 18 is Doomsday" initially reads as a mere tagline to hype up Avengers 5's looming release. However, it also serves as a declaration of war against Warner Bros. and Dune: Part 3, which lands in theaters on the same day with exclusive access to IMAX screens.

As the MCU has suffered numerous flops in recent years, the next few months of marketing will be crucial to ensure that Doomsday doesn't join that list. Fans should expect Doctor Doom's face to be plastered everywhere for the rest of the year to build general audiences' interest in the villain, especially as Robert Downey Jr.'s recognizable face will be hidden behind a mask to stay true to the character.

Once Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally out in the open, Doomsday's marketing ought to kick into overdrive with more posters and trailers, including the Hollywood staple "floating head" with all of the movie's heroes visible.