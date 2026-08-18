DC Studios Casts DCU's Next Female Lead Character Ahead of Wonder Woman's Debut

James Gunn's DC reboot features several prominent female leads, with Wonder Woman expected to join the universe in the near future. Before the Amazonian princess arrives, DC Studios is introducing another major female character in one of its most important upcoming projects. The studio has spotlighted formidable women since the DCU commenced with Creature Commandos, and subsequent projects like Superman and Supergirl have continued that trend, featuring heroes and villains who match (and in some cases surpass) their male counterparts in combat.

The next DCU female lead will appear in the Superman spinoff show revolving around Daily Planet reporter Jimmy Olsen. Deadline reported in August that Mary Holland had been cast as the female lead of the HBO Max series. Holland is known for her roles in Happiest Season and The Package, and she previously voiced characters in DC's Harley Quinn animated series, including Jennifer, a friend of Poison Ivy's. She reportedly plays a character named Sandra in the untitled spinoff, joining previously announced cast member Jimmy Tatro as Gorilla Grodd.

Apple TV

Holland's casting reignited chatter around Wonder Woman, as most DC fans are eager to see the Amazonian royalty make her DCU debut. Gunn revealed in June 2025 that DC Studios was working on a film for the character, telling Entertainment Weekly, "We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now."

Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira was subsequently tasked with writing the script. Since then, official news on who would portray the Amazon has been scarce, with Gunn denying almost every rumor suggesting an actress had been picked. He has maintained that the project is a priority, though he has explicitly rejected reports that it is being fast-tracked. Naturally, fans expected it to be a much bigger priority than the Jimmy Olsen show; however, the HBO Max series has received more casting updates than the film.

Since Supergirl stumbled at the box office, there have been calls to prioritize Wonder Woman's movie, as the character is extremely popular and would significantly boost the DCU's box office numbers. The DCEU's first Wonder Woman movie did over $820 million worldwide with Gal Gadot as its lead, a testament to the character's appeal. DC Studios' Wonder Woman scribe recently offered reassuring words on the film's progress, telling Screen Brief, "I know how much these characters mean to everyone, and my goal is always to do justice to these incredible and iconic characters that we all learned to love."

While audiences await Wonder Woman's DCU debut, DC Studios is introducing other compelling female characters to enjoy in the meantime.

Before Wonder Woman’s Debut, 9 Female Characters Set To Appear in DCU Projects

Lois Lane

DC Studios

James Gunn's first DCU film, Superman, introduced Lois Lane, a Daily Planet reporter played by Rachel Brosnahan. She served as both a supporting ally and Clark Kent's love interest and is set to appear again in the sequel, Man of Tomorrow, on July 9, 2027. This time, the heroes face Brainiac, a superintelligent alien android portrayed by Lars Eidinger, a threat so significant that it forces Superman and Lex Luthor into a reluctant alliance. Lois and her Daily Planet colleagues are expected to play a major role as the story unfolds.

Supergirl

DC Studios

Kara Zor-El made her first DCU appearance in a drunken cameo at the end of Superman, stumbling through the Fortress of Solitude to retrieve Krypto. James Gunn subsequently gave the troubled Kryptonian, played by Milly Alcock, her own solo adventure, Supergirl. The film, inspired by Tom King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic, paired Kara with Eve Ridley's Ruthye Marye Knoll, a young girl from an alien world whose family was murdered by the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

After the events of her solo film, which ends with her expressing a desire to stay on Earth for the long term, she is expected to return in Man of Tomorrow, where she will likely aid her cousin in battling Brainiac.

Maxima

DC Comics

Adria Arjona is entering James Gunn's DCU as Maxima in Man of Tomorrow. The casting of the Andor star was revealed in April by The Hollywood Reporter, with Variety subsequently confirming the news. Maxima is the warrior queen of the planet Almerac, a formidable alien powerhouse who, in the comics, has historically pursued Superman as a would-be mate, a dynamic that could introduce romantic friction between herself, Clark, and Lois Lane.

Hawkgirl

DC Studios

Hawkgirl, also known as Kendra Saunders, made a name for herself in the DCU as a member of the Justice Gang in Superman. Her no-nonsense persona was made apparent when she flew the Boravian President through a palace window and dropped him to his death. She is confirmed to return in Man of Tomorrow, where the Justice Gang will reunite with Superman as he faces Brainiac.

The Engineer

DC Studios

Lex Luthor is not the only villain from Superman returning in Man of Tomorrow; his allies will, too. María Gabriela de Faría's Angela Spica, also known as the Engineer, will feature in the sequel. The nanotech-powered operative remains an ally of Luthor, and since Lex and Superman will be forced into an uneasy alliance against Brainiac, there is a chance she also fights on the heroes' side.

In the comics, the Engineer is a member of the Authority, a team of brutal anti-heroes who take matters into their own hands. DC Studios initially planned an Authority movie, but James Gunn later shelved the project, citing script issues.

The Bride

DC Studios

Creature Commandos launched James Gunn's DCU, and the animated series has been renewed for a second season. The new episodes will place the spotlight back on Task Force M, with Indira Varma's Bride of Frankenstein now leading the crew of monsters. The Season 1 finale established this when she was introduced to her new team in a refurbished wing of Belle Reve Penitentiary. The lineup now consists of returning members Doctor Phosphorus, Weasel, and a rebuilt G.I. Robot, alongside new recruits Khalis, King Shark, and Nosferata.

Caitlyn Corr

DC Studios

DC Studios will return to theaters on October 23 with Clayface, its first DCU horror film. The movie tells the origin story of Tom Rhys Harries' Matt Hagen and introduces Naomi Ackie as Dr. Caitlyn Corr, its female lead. Corr is the scientist Hagen turns to after a gangster disfigures his face in a knife attack. She performs an experimental procedure on him, transforming his body into living clay. In the final shot of the film's full trailer, Matt approaches Corr and changes into his Clayface form, seemingly ready to harm her.

Sheriff Kerry

HBO Max

The Green Lantern Corps' first DCU project, Lanterns, arrived on August 16, and despite its cosmic elements, it features many human characters. One of those faces belongs to Kelly Macdonald, who plays Sheriff Kerry.

The series follows a murder mystery in rural Nebraska, where Kerry serves as the town's lead law enforcement officer. Its premiere episode showed the start of a complex relationship between her and veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan as the pair disagreed on the source of the mystery plaguing the town.

Big Barda

HBO Max

Comic book writer Tom King won an Eisner Award for his Mister Miracle comic run, and DC Studios is bringing that work to life with an animated series for HBO Max. The show will introduce escape artist Scott Free and his formidable wife, Big Barda, as they navigate the war between Darkseid's Apokolips and New Genesis.

Barda, who is herself from Apokolips, is one of the most physically dominant female leads James Gunn's DCU has introduced. The studio has already cast its Big Barda, though the performer has not yet been announced. King described the casting process as a "fun problem" at San Diego Comic-Con in July.