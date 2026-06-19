Creature Commandos Season 2 Officially Replaces 2 Main Team Members

Creature Commandos Season 2 will replace two of its main team members when the DCU's first animated series returns. The HBO Max show wrapped its debut season in early 2025, closing on a final scene that handed leadership of Task Force M to Indira Varma's Bride of Frankenstein. That last sequence quietly reshaped the squad, bringing in new monsters and pushing out a pair of recognizable Season 1 names.

The shake-up plays out in the closing minutes of the Season 1 finale, "A Very Funny Monster." After Task Force M's deadly mission in Pokolistan, the Bride returns to Belle Reve prison and steps into a remodeled wing that serves as the team's new base. Waiting inside is a fresh roster of creatures, a lineup that makes clear that two of the team's Season 1 members will not march alongside the Bride in Season 2.

The New Monsters Joining Task Force M

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The Bride's new-look Task Force M keeps a few familiar monsters around her, although two fan favourites will be replaced. Alan Tudyk's Doctor Phosphorus returns with his glowing, radioactive body, and Sean Gunn's Weasel stays with the group after his guilt-ridden turn in the finale. Gunn also voices a rebuilt G.I. Robot, the patriotic war machine, now upgraded after the original took heavy damage.

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The bigger change comes from three new monsters who appear in that final scene. One of the additions is Nosferata, who brings a classic vampire threat to the team. She is a winged, bat-like creature who already appeared earlier in Season 1 as a Belle Reve inmate, where she and the giant ape Congorilla bullied Nina Mazursky in the prison cafeteria before the Bride beat Congorilla to death in front of her. In the comics, she debuted in 1998's Superboy #50 as a scheming enemy of Superboy, armed with flight, immortality, the power to turn into a bat, hypnosis, psychokinesis, and heightened senses. This toolkit would make her one of the most versatile predators on the roster.

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There's also Khalis, the ancient Egyptian mummy, who turns up in the finale, knitting quietly in an armchair, a calm hobby that clashes with the violence around him and hints at a patient, methodical personality. DC Comics ran several versions of the character, and the one most likely in play worked as an agent of SHADE who fought beside other Creature Commandos. That version is superhumanly strong, almost impossible to kill, carries a staff that channels eldritch energy, and has a gift for healing, which could hand the Bride a rare source of medical support in the field.

Perhaps the most recognizable member of the new team is King Shark. The shark-human hybrid broke out in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in 2021, where Sylvester Stallone voiced him, and Diedrich Bader now takes over the role. He gives the Bride a hulking, simple-minded predator with massive strength and an appetite for eating people, the kind of blunt muscle that will help the team in physical battles. His childlike temperament makes him a wild card, which could also rub hard against the Bride's colder, nonchalant demeanor.

Together, the new mix promises a different energy for Season 2. With the Bride calling the shots and three unfamiliar monsters in the ranks, the team trades its steady human handler for a roster that leans harder into horror. The new chemistry creates fresh friction inside Belle Reve before the group even takes its next assignment.

The 2 Members Missing From the New Roster

The push toward new blood comes at the cost of two Season 1 pillars, Nina Mazursky and Rick Flag Sr. Neither appears on the Bride's new roster, and the show writes them out in very different ways.

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Nina Mazursky, voiced by Zoe Chao, served as the moral compass of the original team. She was a human born with her lungs on the outside, and her father rewrote her DNA to save her life, leaving her with a fish-like body and a need for water to breathe. The finale spent much of its running time on that backstory, then killed her during the mission to assassinate Princess Ilana Rostovic of Pokolistan. As the only Commando able to breathe underwater, Nina was given the job of striking the princess mid-swim, only for Weasel to sabotage the plan and warn Ilana, who disarmed Nina and stabbed her with her own knife. Her death strips the team of its softest, most decent member.

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Rick Flag Sr., voiced by Frank Grillo, led Task Force M on the ground throughout Season 1 before a brutal fight with Clayface left him hospitalized. He survives the season, yet the finale moves him off the unit and up the chain of command. Flag takes over ARGUS as its new president, the role once held by Amanda Waller, a promotion that Peacemaker Season 2 confirms in live-action. Grillo keeps playing the character across the DCU, including in Man of Tomorrow, so his departure is sort of a step up rather than a goodbye, and it clears the way for the Bride to lead.

Losing Nina and Rick Flag Sr. reshapes both the heart and the structure of the team. Flag brought discipline and human authority, while Nina acted as the conscience that kept the monsters honest. With both gone, the Bride commands a group of killers who answer to a leader as ruthless as they are.

This gives James Gunn and showrunner Dean Lorey room to push Season 2 somewhere darker. Nosferata, Khalis, and King Shark all lean into horror and brute force, and none of them has Nina's instinct for mercy. This could make for a deadlier, more unpredictable Task Force M with far fewer guardrails.

Season 2 remains in production, and a firm release window remains unconfirmed, but the series is set to return in 2027. Whenever it premieres, the Bride's new team is likely to feel very different from the one that officially commenced the DCU.