Creature Commandos Season 2 now has a confirmed lineup of main characters & antiheroes, and the roster mixes familiar monsters with strange new faces. James Gunn’s animated series launched the DCU in December 2024 by following Task Force M, a team of imprisoned creatures that Amanda Waller sends on missions too dangerous for human soldiers. The first season tore that squad apart, destroying G.I. Robot and killing Nina Mazursky, so the question of who would fill the ranks lingered for more than a year.

DC Studios confirmed all eight main characters for Creature Commandos Season 2 in June at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, where the studio presented for the first time. The studio’s World’s Finest panel paired the announcement with concept art and early story details, giving fans the clearest picture yet of the team headed into the second season, which arrives on HBO Max in 2027. The new season also serves as a sequel to Peacemaker Season 2.

Main Heroes Appearing in Creature Commandos Season 2 - Returning & New

The Bride takes command this time around. The Season 1 finale saw Amanda Waller tap her to lead a new version of the team out of a converted wing of Belle Reve, a promotion that suits her skill set. More than a century of survival gave the Bride superhuman strength, a body that shrugs off fatal wounds, and enough combat experience to outthink almost any enemy, as the giant ape Congorilla learned when she beat him to death in the prison cafeteria.

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Eric Frankenstein returns beside her, which promises trouble as much as firepower. The creature matches the Bride blow for blow, refuses to die, and chased her across continents and centuries out of obsessive love. Details revealed at Annecy place him with the new team, confirming his story continues despite all the damage he caused in Season 1.

Alan Tudyk’s Doctor Phosphorus remains the team’s walking hazard, a man whose body burns without pause and whose radioactive touch melts flesh and metal alike. Phosphorus has always been an integral member of the team, and his abilities will be much needed in Season 2's missions.

Sean Gunn’s Weasel also returns, bringing feral speed, claws, and instincts no handler could ever hope to control. Season 1 cleared the creature of the school fire deaths he took the blame for, and the new episodes give him an unlikely companion in the team’s resident mummy Khalis.

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G.I. Robot comes back from the scrapheap with a rounder, bulkier frame and the same single-minded hatred of Nazis. Producer Rick Morales teased at Annecy that the reconstructed machine will have a "really strong and emotional" journey through the new episodes:

"He’s got a really strong and emotional character arc this season. [Gunn] cares a lot and has really great insights. We sent him a dozen looks and keyed in on these rounder, bigger shapes."

Among the newcomers, King Shark needs the least introduction. Gunn previously confirmed this is the same Nanaue audiences met in The Suicide Squad, where Sylvester Stallone voiced the man-eating monster.

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The character survived the death of the old DCEU, and Season 2 will dig into his backstory while putting his crushing strength, thick hide, and underwater dominance to work for Waller.

Khalis might be the strangest addition of the bunch. The panel described him as a gentle, 1,000-year-old mummy whose bandages carry healing power, and he may even have the ability to resurrect himself, a trick that will likely play an important role in the Season 2 story.

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He first appeared knitting quietly in the finale’s closing scene, and he somehow tolerates Weasel gnawing on his ribcage, a weird relationship that will be interesting to see play out.

Nosferata rounds out the roster as a young vampire with wings, fangs, and a serious attitude problem. She first appeared in Season 1 as a Belle Reve inmate. Nosferata isn’t a typical vampire; experiments turned her into the bloodsucking creature she is. This tragic history will be explored in the new season in the same way Season 1 unpacked each member’s past.

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Her relationship with the Bride is contentious from the start, a sharp reversal of the warmth Nina once brought to the team. Designers cycled through gothic and rave-inspired concepts before settling on a final look modeled after pop star Charli XCX. Reports point to Alien: Earth star Sydney Chandler voicing the character, though DC Studios did not confirm any casting at the panel.

Creature Commandos features the voices of Indira Varma, David Harbour, Alan Tudyk, Sean Gunn, Frank Grillo, and Viola Davis, and its first season premiered on December 5, 2024, as the opening project of the DCU. Season 2 arrives on HBO Max in 2027, shortly after Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.