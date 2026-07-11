James Gunn Confirms the 8th Chapter In DCU's Gods & Monsters Slate

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed which project serves as Chapter 8 of the ongoing DCU storyline under the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, the first major story arc in the rebooted DC Universe. The title "Gods and Monsters" evokes the central theme of the emergence of superpowered beings and the terrifying, often grotesque consequences and characters that arise alongside them. It sets a tone that blends epic heroism with morally complex stories, signaling that the DCU won't just lean toward optimistic superhero tales but will also explore the flawed sides of power.

In a post from Threads in May 2026, James Gunn confirmed that Creature Commandos Season 2 arrives not long after Man of Tomorrow, positioning it as Chapter 8 in the ongoing DCU storyline.

This confirmation is significant because it keeps the fan-favorite animated series actively woven into the larger narrative. While live-action tentpoles like Superman, Supergirl, and Lanterns dominate the spotlight, Creature Commandos continues advancing the DCU's timeline in the background.

By placing Creature Commandos Season 2 after Man of Tomorrow, Gunn ensured the series benefits from major status-quo shifts, especially tied to Rick Flag Sr.'s live-action developments in Superman and Peacemaker Season 2.

This move smartly balances big-screen spectacle with smaller-scale storytelling, keeping Gods and Monsters feeling alive and interconnected even between major releases.

What's Next For Every Chapter of DCU's Gods & Monsters Slate

Chapter 1: Creature Commandos Season 1

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Creature Commandos Season 1 launched the DCU with Amanda Waller's ragtag black-ops team of monsters and misfits. Season 1 introduced the team, their dynamics, and their overall potential impact on the DCU. Season 2 will raise the stakes even more following Rick Flag Sr.'s heel turn at the end of Peacemaker Season 2, potentially pitting the team against him over his views on metahumans.

While the possible clash against Rick Flag Sr. serves as a potential overarching storyline, Creature Commandos' current model could embrace the DCU's recurring monster-of-the-week theme as the team handles shadowy operations that could feed into larger events of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. This is on top of providing Gunn's signature dark comedy across the episodes.

Chapter 2: Superman

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James Gunn's Superman reboot introduced David Corenswet as a young, compassionate, and quite optimistic Man of Steel. The film established itself as a hero, still finding his place in a world constantly challenged by external forces while trying to do good.

Following Superman's impactful on-screen debut, the DC hero's future is bright as the true anchor of Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU. Corenswet even reprised his role in Supergirl to help with Kara's journey and the retelling of her origin story.

Man of Tomorrow, the sequel to Superman, will continue his journey and expand his dynamic with Lex Luthor as their ongoing ideological clashes could potentially influence global politics and metahuman rights across the DCU as they form an uneasy alliance against Brainiac.

Chapter 3: Peacemaker Season 2

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Peacemaker Season 2 navigated Christopher Smith's journey as he grapples with ongoing trauma from his abusive past amid his failure to be taken seriously as a hero. The show's sophomore run explored an alternate dimension and Rick Flag Sr.'s villainous turn. At the end of Season 2, Rick placed the titular hero in a predicament he could not escape, deliberately trapping him in Salvation.

Peacemaker's cliffhanger ending sets up major future DCU storylines about metahuman containment and broader cosmic threats that could emerge from the planet Salvation, possibly leading to crossovers with the major big-screen characters like Superman and Supergirl (Lex Luthor already appeared in Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 6).

Chapter 4: Supergirl

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2026's Supergirl did a deep dive into the origin story and the trauma Kara faced after the destruction of Krypton and the slow-burning demise of Argo City. It humanized Kara, turning her from a battle-hardened hero into an emotionally complex character with a bright heroic future after helping Ruthye navigate her pain and revenge-seeking mission against Krem.

Supergirl is already confirmed to return in Man of Tomorrow, making her an integral part of the looming clash against Brainiac. What's interesting about Supergirl's future is that her solo movie proved she can be one of the DCU's most independent powerhouses, serving as a potential anchor for female-led projects like the in-development Wonder Woman film.

Chapter 5: Lanterns

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Lanterns is set to focus on the mentor-mentee dynamic between Hal Jordan and John Stewart as they investigate a dark, Earth-based mystery that may be tied to a larger cosmic conflict.

Lanterns is poised to become a foundational cosmic piece in the DCU. Future seasons or projects centered around Green Lanterns could expand the team's roster, introducing more wielders of the ring and tackling more cosmic threats tied to the Sinestro Corps or even the New Gods. John Stewart's debut in the series could also lead to his Justice League debut, considering that he is already slated to appear in Man of Tomorrow.

Chapter 6: Man of Tomorrow

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Man of Tomorrow will expand the scope of Superman's story with the arrival of Brainiac and his impending invasion of Earth. This all-hands-on-deck situation not only forces Superman and Lex Luthor to team up, but it would also prompt other heroes active in the DCU to join the fight.

This project serves as a pivot point in DCU's Chapter 1, poised to introduce major status quo changes that affect the entire universe. Superman's arc in this sequel could solidify his role as a leader, while supporting characters such as Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen face heightened stakes that strengthen their standing as important members of the larger DCU saga.

Chapter 7: Clayface

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Clayface stands out as one of the most distinctive entries in the DCU, not only for its bold embrace of horror elements but also for its deeply psychological exploration of identity within a larger superhero universe.

This makes Matt Hagen a perfect wildcard for future DCU stories, and there are a lot of opportunities to expand his role in Gods and Monsters. Clayface could evolve into a tragic anti-hero, a dangerous infiltrator, or a terrifying villain ready to take on the DCU's Batman when given the chance.