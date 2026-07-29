Ginny and Georgia Season 4 Is Coming Soon, But Netflix Showrunner Sarah Lampert Admits That Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry's Series Is Still Awaiting a Renewal

Ginny and Georgia Season 4 is set to arrive soon on Netflix, and creator Sarah Lampert builds anticipation by revealing exciting behind the scenes details while fans wait for its release and Season 5 renewal. The hit drama series starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry continues the story of the complicated mother-daughter dynamic between the titular pair.

Ginny and Georgia Season 3's ending completely changed the narrative trajectory of these characters. Paul (Scott Porter) decided to leave Georgia after discovering she had faked a pregnancy to keep him by her side during the murder trial. However, in the finale's final moments, the Netflix series revealed that Georgia was genuinely pregnant, without knowing whether the father is Paul or Joe. Meanwhile, Ginny's (Antonia Gentry) manipulation of Austin on the witness stand has fractured their sibling bond heading into Season 4.

These seismic shifts set the stage for a highly personal and intense Season 4. Filming for the upcoming season of Ginny and Georgia have already wrapped in March 2026, and the countdown to when it will premiere on Netflix has begun, especially after Brianne Howey revealed in an interview in May 2026 that Ginny and Georgia Season 4 will premiere on the streamer sometime this year.

Ginny & Georgia Season 4 Creator Reflects on 'Emotional' New Episodes

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In July 2026, Ginny and Georgia showrunner Sarah Lampert recently answered some fan question on Instagram via her stories, pulling back the curtain on certain developments and behind the scenes tidbits of the Netflix series.

When asked about what's the most exciting part of post-production for Ginny and Georgia Season 4, Lampert admitted that the most fun is "watching the director's cut," mainly because it's her first time seeing an episode in totality:

"For me, it’s watching the director’s cut, because that’s the first time I’m seeing the episode in totality. I was in New York recently when I watched the director’s cut for Episode 10 and I like cried in the first 5 minutes. Not even ’cause anything particularly sad happens in the first 5 minutes."

The Netflix showrunner continued by being honest about the fact that she and the cast and crew are still not aware if the show wil be renewed for Season 5.

"I was just so overwhelmed that I was watching like episode 10 of a Season 4, you know? And we don’t know about Season 5 yet. That’s nothing. I don’t know. We don’t know. We don’t know. We don’t know. Um, but no, I just cried. I was just like, ‘Wow… we did it.’ We got to the end of another season that I’m really, really proud of that it made me emotional. So, watching the director’s cuts is the most exciting ’cause I get to… I get to watch one of my favorite shows. So, yeah, I love being in the edit, too."

Despite that uncertainty, the confirmation that the post-production team has already reached Episode 10 signals that they are already winding down with this part of the process.

With the director's cut of the finale already assembled, the bulk of the creative heavy lifting appears complete. Sound mixing, score finalization, and potential visual effects polish are likely the remaining steps, meaning that a formal release date, or at least a firm release window, from Netflix could arrive in the relatively near future.

Lampert also responded to a question asking about a scene from Ginny and Georgia Season 4 that proved difficult yet rewarding. The Netflix showrunner spoiled the fact that Episode 9 will open with a deep dive inside Maxine Baker's head through a compelling monologue, applauding the performance of actress Sarah Waisglass.

"There's honestly so many scenes that fit this, but for me it was when Sarah Waisglass performed the opening of Episode 9, the inside of Maxine's head. And that monologue... I have ADD, I have OCD. And so, writing that... I've been sitting on that monologue forever. That mattered a lot to me. And she did it. She was a trooper. She had to do it so many times. and she's so good and she brings that energy and that like Max's special sauce and that character just lives in her every decision she makes, every twitch of her eye... She's so funny but she's believable. She's all the things and watching her do it and watching her bring an inner monologue to life was very, very special for me."

Lampert's reinforcement of using her personal connection to improve and make Maxine's sequence the best it can be is incredibly moving, and it will be interesting to see how it will be portrayed on-screen in Ginny and Georgia's upcoming season.

Moreover, the fact that the scene required many takes further signals its technical and emotional complexity. This is not a throwaway moment; it is a signature set-piece that Lampert clearly considers one of Season 4's artistic peaks.

When the conversation turned to spoilers, Lampert's tone shifted to pure protectiveness, which makes sense due to the various twists and turns of the hit Netflix drama. The showrunner pointed out that they worked so hard on Season 4, declaring that she "hate spoilers" to come out before the series premieres on Netflix:

"I don't want to spoil anything. We work so hard on this. I don't want to spoil nothing. No, nothing... We work so hard and like the story is woven in such a way. I hate spoilers."

Ginny and Georgia Season 4 clearly has carefully constructed payoffs that would be ruined if spoilers would be leaked early. This could also mean that marketing for the Netflix drama starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry would deliberately keep major plot developments under wraps, relying instead on atmospheric teasers, character-focused imagery, and carefully chosen moments that build anticipation for its emotionally-driven story.

Ginny and Georgia Season 4’s Release Projections – And When the Trailer Is Expected To Come Out

Netflix

While Netflix appears to have abandoned Ginny and Georgia Season 4 from its 2026 release slate, there is still a good chance that the series will premiere later this year.

Ginny and Georgia Season 1 began filming in August 2019, wrapped in December 2019, and premiered on February 24, 2021. COVID disruptions to Netflix’s 2020 slate delayed the release beyond what would otherwise have been expected. The first trailer dropped on January 26, 2021.

Meanwhile, Ginny and Georgia's sophomore season strted filming in late November 2021, wrapped in April 2022, and premiered on January 5, 2023, approximately nine months after production ended. The Season 2 trailer arrived on December 13, 2022.

Ginny and Georgia Season 3 filmed from April to September 2024 and premiered in June 2025, again roughly nine months later. A teaser was released on April 17, 2025, followed by the full trailer on May 8, 2025.

Ginny and Georgia Season 4 began production around early October 2025 and wrapped in early March 2026. Brianne Howey already teased that the latest season would arrive "in the next couple of months."

Based on these patterns, the full trailer for Ginny and Georgia Season 4 will most likely drop about a month before its premiere, with a possible teaser arriving roughly two months prior if Netflix follows the Season 3 formula. The consistent nine-month gap between the end of production and release for the past two seasons points toward a December 2026 premiere, suggesting a teaser in October and a full trailer in November.

However, there's a catch. December is mostly reserved for a packed slate of holiday-themed movies and shows, and there is also a good chance that Emily in Paris Season 6 will be part of that lineup (the Lily Collins-led series is on its final season).

Given Netflix's packed fall and winter slate, it's possible that Ginny and Georgia could take the September release window, with a trailer potentially releasing in August. So far, Netflix's September release window (via What's on Netflix) is wide open, with the only notable release being the LEGO One Piece special for the streamer. Ginny and Georgia could take advantage of that and seamlessly slot itself in the early or mid September release window.