Ginny and Georgia Season 3: What Grade the Characters Are In Revealed

The main characters of Ginny and Georgia in Season 3 have different grade placements in Wellsbury High, which is far different from their real-life actor counterparts. At the core of Netflix's hit family drama series is the mother-daughter dynamic of Georgia and Ginny Miller as they navigate the ups and downs of life after starting fresh in Wellsbury, Massachusetts.

Aside from the main drama in Ginny & Georgia Season 3, which revolved around Georgia's surprise jail time in Episode 1 after being arrested as a suspect for the murder of Tom Fuller, part of the story of the 10-episode season focuses on the academic journeys of the core characters at Wellsbury High.

What Grade Is Ginny In During Season 3?

Netflix

Ginny (Antonia Gentry) is an intelligent and strong-willed student who developed her love for poetry in Ginny and Georgia Season 3.

The series confirmed that she is still currently in her sophomore year (10th grade). Joining her in the 10th grade are her close friends, aka MANG, who consist of Maxene Baker, Norah Cohen, and Abby Littman. Despite accidentally being pregnant after an intimate time with her poetry classmate, Wolfe, Ginny ends up having an abortion before ultimately winning the grand prize of the Boston Youth Poet Laureate. This win marks a significant milestone for Ginny since she embraced her struggles and growth before entering junior year in Season 4.

What Grade Is Austin In?

Netflix

Austin (Diesel La Torraca) is Georgia's Harry Potter-obsessed son who has developed deeper emotional development after learning that her mother was arrested for murder.

Ginny and Georgia Season 3 revealed that Austin is still nine and currently in the fourth grade. Considering the least amount of time jump in between Seasons 2 and 3, the actor, who is currently 14 years old, looks significantly older than his nine-year-old counterpart in the series.

Speaking with Teen Vogue, La Torraca acknowledged his growth and the stark age difference between him and his character, noting that they "kind of ignore it a little bit" while saying that he had to bend his knees to look a little shorter when he is standing side by side with his co-star Antonia Gentry:

Teen Vogue: "So how did you and the showrunner and the rest of the crew logistically work through your growth spurt? Antonia [Gentry, who plays Ginny] has made a bunch of jokes about you being taller than her." Diesel La Torraca: "Well, honestly, we kind of ignore it a little bit! [Laughs] It's kind of just like… there's a 14-year-old sitting at the table with Harry Potter glasses on that's supposed to be nine. And that's okay! In some shots, I did have to bend my knees a little bit to look a little shorter than Toni, or they got her an apple box a few times, but for the most part, we've kind of just kept the show running."

What Grade Is Marcus In?

Netflix

Marcus Baker (Felix Mallard) has been battling depression in Ginny and Georgia ever since his best friend passed away two years ago. His struggles with mental health take a turn in Season 3, ultimately affecting his grades in the process.

In Season 3, he is still in Grade 10. However, the finale revealed that he won't be graduating with his class because his grades are not good enough. While the most plausible option for him to stay with his class is to go through summer school, Season 3's final episode revealed that he will go to rehab to address his alcoholism and depression.

Given that he will be skipping summer school, Ginny and Georgia Season 4 could see Marcus return to being a sophomore due to his grades.