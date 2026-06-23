Ginny and Georgia Season 4 Gets Netflix Release Window from Star Brianne Howey

Ginny and Georgia Season 4 received a much-needed release update from its lead star, Brianne Howey. Season 3 of the hit Netflix family drama series was released on June 5, 2025, ending the longest gap between seasons in the series' history, following a wait of over two years due to various factors. That delay stemmed from the 2023 Hollywood strikes, cast pregnancies, and adjustments to production timelines. While Ginny and Georgia Season 4 has no release date yet, early predictions point to a premiere in late 2026 or early 2027 at the latest.

Speaking with New Beauty in May 2026, Brianne Howey, who plays Georgia Miller, confirmed that Ginny and Georgia Season 4 will "come out in the next couple of months," indicating a 2026 release for the Netflix series:

"'Ginny & Georgia' is going to come out in the next couple of months, and when I tell you that this is the best cliffhanger yet, it’s unparalleled. It doesn’t compare to last season’s cliffhanger."

Howey also teased what to expect in Season 4's intriguing story, noting that there will be "a lot of amazing payoff among all the characters:"

"There’s a lot of amazing payoff among all the characters this season that is super earned, and I’m excited for everyone to see it."

Netflix

The confirmation from Howey that Ginny and Georgia Season 4 will release on Netflix this year is significant because it represents the fastest turnaround the show has had between seasons so far.

Ginny and Georgia Season 1 began filming on August 14, 2019, wrapped on December 13, 2019, and premiered on Netflix on February 24, 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted Netflix's 2020 release schedule, delaying Season 1's premiere beyond its original plan.

Season 2 started filming on November 29, 2021, wrapped on April 27, 2022, and was released nine months later on January 5, 2023. Season 3 was filmed from late April to September 2024. Ginny and Georgia Season 3 premiered on June 5, 2025, about 2 years and 5 months after Season 2's release.

Netflix's Fall slate is rather bare in terms of confirmed release. There are a few big releases that have also yet to be dated, including heavy hitters like 3 Body Problem Season 2, The Diplomat Season 4, The Gentlemen Season 2, The Hunting Wives Season 2, My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3, and Nobody Wants This Season 3.

To avoid some of the bigger marquee releases, September could be a reasonable time for release, which makes sense considering that Outer Banks Season 5 is already confirmed to premiere on the streamer on August 20.

If Ginny and Georgia Season 4 doesn't land in September, there are a few other options, such as the coveted holiday-season drop, which could significantly boost viewership. Netflix often saves major returning dramas for November or December, when audiences have more free time during the holidays, leading to massive binge sessions and family co-viewing.

A late-2026 holiday premiere would align perfectly with the show's emotional and soapy tone, giving it a clear runway after Outer Banks Season 5 in August.

Ginny & Georgia Season 4's Story Will Focus More on Georgia's Family Backstory

Netflix

Ginny and Georgia Season 4 promises a deep dive into Georgia's traumatic backstory, especially after the Season 3 cliffhanger revealed her mother and abusive stepfather on-screen for the first time as they drove past the family home in a chilling final moment. Seeing Georgia's parents could shed light on the roots of Georgia's survival instincts, secrets, and razor-sharp manipulation tactics.

In addition, Georgia's pregnancy twist will be front and center, with the mystery of who the father is expected to linger throughout the season. In Season 3, she already faked a pregnancy to lure Paul for support. With Georgia being pregnant, this could lead to major tension, emotional confrontations, and painful reunions with Paul and Joe.

What makes Georgia's backstory especially compelling in Season 4 is how it directly reinforces the Miller family's desperate attempt to break harmful generational patterns. While there are certainly painful revelations about Georgia's childhood, they serve as a mirror for the present, prompting Georgia, Ginny, and Austin to confront these issues and act on them before it's too late.