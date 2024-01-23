Ginny and Georgia Season 3 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

According to a new quote, fans are closer than ever to the release of Ginny and Georgia Season 3.

The hit Netflix comedy was officially greenlit for a third season in May 2023, just months after Season 2 came to the streamer in January of the same year.

Last fans heard creator Sarah Lampert shared that she was "[really] excited for Season 3," hinting that development for the series had officially begun. However, no release date has been made public.

Ginny and Georgia Season 3 Inching Closer

Netflix

The potential release for Ginny and Georgia Season 3 has come into focus thanks to an update from series creator Sarah Lampart.

Posting on her Instagram story, Lampert revealed the writer's room is currently writing the next batch of episodes of the series, telling her fans, "Season 3 is coming along swimmingly:"

"So, I’m not getting very fit, but Season 3 is coming along swimmingly. The writers in the writer’s room are writing and yeah, the characters are doing character stuff, which is great, ’cause they’re so good, but so naughty, you know what I mean? They’re just a little naughty. We love to see it. That’s it. Carry on."

She also brought up the idea of not being able to exercise because of the work she is doing on the series, positing, "I can not go on a run without every five seconds stopping because I have an idea about Ginny and Georgia:"

"I know I’m not the only writer this happens to… I can not go on a run without every five seconds stopping because I have an idea about Ginny and Georgia. I’ll be at home in front of my laptop: no ideas. The second I start running, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, Zaya needs to say this to Georgia.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I need this scene, these scenes, these two characters.’ Like, everytime."

When Will Ginny and Georgia Season 3 Be Released?

Despite coming from an unassuming Instagram Story, this writer's room update could be the first indication of when Ginny and Georgia Season 3 will eventually hit Netflix.

Season 1 of Ginny and Georgia premiered on February 24, 2021, with Season 2 being announced on April 19, 2021.

The second batch of episodes would eventually go on to film six months later in November 2021, wrapping up in April 2022.

Using this data as precedent, one can assume pre-production on Season 2 took roughly six months to get pre-production in order.

Of course, this was done during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. So that could have slowed the pre-production process a bit.

If Season 3 follows a similar production pipeline, then filming could start as soon as spring or summer 2024. That would mean principal photography would end sometime around Winter 2024, putting a potential release somewhere in the first half of 2025.

One cannot forget though that Seasons 3 and 4 were renewed at the same time. this could potentially mean the two may film back-to-back, pushing Season 3's release even further into 2025 (potentially in the summer of 2025).

Ginny and Georgia Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix.