Crunchyroll Won't Release Solo Leveling Season 3 Until After 1 Major Event

Crunchyroll is holding Solo Leveling Season 3 under lock and key until this major event. Aniplex and A-1 Pictures launched the anime in January 2024, with a 12-episode first season tracking Sung Jinwoo's climb from the weakest hunter alive to a superpowered sorcerer who summons the dead. Season 2, titled Arise from the Shadow, followed in January 2025 with 13 more episodes. Since the source webcomic runs 179 chapters, producers have mapped out multiple seasons (up to six), and Season 3 is already confirmed under development.

At Anime Expo 2026, Crunchyroll and Aniplex used their showcase to reveal the real Season 3 holdup: a theatrical film called Solo Leveling: Beyond the System.

The movie picks up immediately where Season 2 left off and tells an original story that bridges directly into Season 3, diving into the psychological toll of Jinwoo's transformation and the deeper mysteries behind the System itself.

Capitalizing on a popular anime with a wide theatrical release has become more than just a trend. Leading the recent surge is the Demon Slayer franchise, whose Infinity Castle film in 2025 earned $136.9 million in the U.S. alone.

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Alongside the announcement, Crunchyroll released a concept video on YouTube for Beyond the System.

It isn't traditional footage so much as a mood-driven preview of the film's tone, displaying unique 3D computer graphics visuals, mixed in with moments of Cha Hae-In and Jinwoo.

The video's credits confirm the return of cast members, including Taito Ban and Aleks Le reprising Jinwoo, alongside Rebecca Wang, Makoto Furukawa, SungWon Cho, Haruna Mikawa, Daisuke Hirakawa, and Ian Sinclair.

The bridge-movie approach isn't unique to Solo Leveling, either; a handful of major anime have leaned on standalone films to cover connective material without spending TV episodes on it, and Beyond the System looks built the same way, leaning on original scenes rather than manhwa chapters to set the stage for Season 3.

No release date has been locked in, though multiple reports point to a 2027 window for the film, meaning Season 3 will have to wait.

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In fact, D&C Media, the publishing company that owns Solo Leveling's IP and sits on the anime's production committee, added an update into its own fourth-quarter earnings report, confirming the season and attaching a window of "2027-2028."

On the surface, a three-year gap between seasons doesn't sound great, but hopefully, the theatrical experience will pay off for fans, especially if both are released in the same year,

Notably, that earnings disclosure came just weeks before Anime Expo 2026, where Crunchyroll and Aniplex unveiled Beyond the System, making it seem like the two updates were coordinated rather than just coincidental.

Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini also didn't add much of an update, stating that he had "nothing to announce" when asked about Solo Leveling.

"Nothing to announce, but we are just as eager as the fans for the next show! We know the creators are actively working on it, so hopefully we can announce something soon."

With Beyond the System coming, there's plenty of Solo Leveling stories ahead for fans, and they've still got plenty to cover from the source material.

What Chapters Could Solo Leveling Season 3 Cover?

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Warning - There are potential future spoilers for Solo Leveling in this section

Season 1 adapted roughly the first 45 chapters of the manhwa (Korean comic) over 12 episodes, and Season 2 picked up the pace considerably, closing out its 13-episode run around chapter 110.

If Season 3 holds a similar or slightly faster clip, it would pick up from chapter 111 and could plausibly push into the 160s, or further before its own finale, especially since Beyond the System's original story may absorb some connective material the anime would otherwise need an episode or two to cover.

Fans may already have an early preview of what's coming, per CBR. Solo Leveling: Karma, an upcoming mobile game from Netmarble, released a trailer that includes a scene pulled straight from deep in the manhwa: the death of Go Gunhee, which occurs in chapter 152.

Its inclusion all but confirms that beat will land in Season 3, giving fans an unofficial look at one of the story's most devastating moments long before the season itself arrives.

While the wait continues, Solo Leveling fans looking for something to fill the gap could do worse than My Status as an Assassin Exceeds the Hero's, which has been highlighted as a fitting replacement thanks to its own gamified story.