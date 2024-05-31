Following its recent release, here's where to watch the 2024 Haikyuu: The Dumpster Battle movie.

Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle is an anime sports film originally released in Japanese theaters on February 16.

The film depicts Karasuno High School facing Nekoma High School in a volleyball match for the first time at the Spring Nationals, highlighting the long-anticipated battle between Shoyo Hinata and Kenma Kozume.

Where Can I Watch Haikyuu: The Dumpster Battle in Theaters?

Haikyuu: The Dumpster Battle

Haikyuu: The Dumpster Battle opens in theaters in the United States and Canada on Friday, May 31. It's one of three major releases to kick off the first weekend in June after grossing over $69 million in Japan thus far.

According to Box Office Pro, The Dumpster Battle, which is being distributed domestically by Sony's Crunchyroll, is having difficulty securing enough theaters and showtimes across the country, thus resulting in a more limited opening weekend release than the studio hoped for.

For those interested in seeing the movie on the big screen, here's a list of theater resources, including IMAX, for a larger-than-life anime experience:

Can I Stream Haikyuu: The Dumpster Battle Online?

Haikyuu: The Dumpster Battle movie's streaming date has not yet been announced. However, since Crunchyroll holds the distribution rights, it will eventually be available on their platform.

Seasons 1-4 Haikyuu!! can be streamed online with subtitles or dubbed over English on Crunchyroll. Season 1 aired from April 6 to September 21, 2014, and Crunchyroll simulcasted the fourth season, which aired in two parts in 2020.

Haikyuu: The Dumpster Battle will push forward the long-awaited anime, with Karasuno advancing to the third round of the Nationals after defeating Tsubakihara and Inarizaki High School.

The film is adapting the manga from Chapter 291 to around Chapter 325, potentially leaving out parts of the Nationals arc and the Final Arc for the second movie.

That's right. Back in August 2022, it was announced that two films would finalize the Haikyuu story. Fans reacted with mixed emotions: excitement for the upcoming films and concern over whether over 100 chapters could be effectively condensed into two movies.

Seasons 1-4 of Haikyuu!! are streaming now on Crunchyroll.

