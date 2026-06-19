Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You's Character Ages Do Actually Change In the Original Manga

Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You's character ages serve as a key detail that grounds the story, confirming what fans suspected about the two main protagonists. The 2026 anime adaptation from Crunchyroll follows the wholesome, slow-burning romance between two lonely adults, Sasaki and Yamada, after they forged a genuine, low-key connection over shared cigarette breaks behind a supermarket.

One of the main topics of discussion among fans of Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You's two lead characters is their ages. The anime's official synopsis for its Crunchyroll release confirmed that Sasaki, a worn-out salaryman, is 45 years old at the start of the story in both the anime and the manga.

"At age forty-five, office worker Sasaki has had enough of the corporate grind. His only solace is smoking-and the friendly smile of supermarket cashier Yamada. When Sasaki can't find Yamada after a particularly trying day, a striking woman invites him to smoke with her. The despondent man thinks he's made a new smoking buddy in the cool, teasing Tayama, but Sasaki doesn't realize he already knows her!"

However, the manga series of the same name confirmed that the characters' ages actually progress as the story continues, rather than staying frozen. It is confirmed in Chapter 29 of the manga that Sasaki has turned 46, meaning he was still 45 in the prior chapters.

Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You

Meanwhile, Yamada is 24 years old at the start, meaning she was this age when she began working part-time at the supermarket eight years earlier, around age 16. She turns 25 in the same Chapter 29.

Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You

This age gap essentially creates an initial 21-year age gap, but it's worth noting that the story itself handles it with self-awareness. It explicitly states that both are consenting adults, and their relationship develops through shared emotional understanding rather than anything rushed (like a random hookup).

For reference, the age gaps among some characters in other well-known series like A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Summer I Turned Pretty, and Heated Rivalry are not that large.

The progression of their birthdays adds a nice layer of time passing in this relaxed and low-key episodic series.

Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You began as a webcomic on X in 2022 before getting serialized in Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan. The anime adaptation already began streaming on ABEMA Premium for members in Japan last June 3, before the regular broadcast sometime in July.

Why The Age Gap Between Sasaki & Yamada Is a Compelling Storytelling Tool

Crunchyroll

The 21-year age gap between Sasaki and Yamada in Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You actively shapes the manga's tone and character dynamics, making the story feel mature and refreshing within the age-gap romance genre.

With Sasaki portrayed as a weary, self-doubting salaryman worn down by decades of corporate drudgery, and Yamada as a young yet already jaded part-time worker who has spent nearly a decade in the same supermarket job, the 21-year age gap underscores how two adults in vastly different life stages can still find profound emotional resonance in each other.

Crunchyroll

Sasaki is also aware of the age gap, and it is actually central to his character. He even repeatedly downplays any romantic possibility, viewing himself as too old and worn-down to hit on a younger woman. This internal hesitation is deliberate, adding humor and tenderness to its unique story.

Meanwhile, Yamada is often the one to initiate and tease, giving her clear agency in their dynamic. Her portrayal as a confident and insightful woman flips the typical age-gap dynamics, as the younger character drives much of the emotional momentum in their relationship.

Overall, the age gap acts as a solid narrative anchor that reinforces the series core strengths centered around authenticity, emotional restraint, and the quiet joy of unexpectedly finding someone who understands one's struggles in the day-to-day life.