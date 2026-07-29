Disney+ Announces Spider-Man: Brand New Day Special Will Only Be Available For A Limited Time

Disney+ confirmed that a new special celebrating Spider-Man: Brand New Day will not always be available to stream. Brand New Day is building crazy momentum for the MCU, looking to enjoy one of the biggest opening weekends of the year at the box office when it arrives on July 31. Marvel is also doing its best to generate even more hype for this fourth solo Spider-Man movie through other channels.

Disney released the Generations: The Evolution of Spider-Man special on Disney+ on July 17. This 26-minute special dives into the history of the live-action Spider-Man movies that have been released in the 21st century, including Tobey Maguire's trilogy, Andrew Garfield's two films, and Tom Holland's three outings from the MCU.

Disney+

The special was released two weeks before Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters. However, the listing indicates that fans will only be able to watch this special until mid-October, about two and a half months from now. After the special leaves Disney+ in mid-October, it is unclear whether Disney plans to re-release it.

Meanwhile, Sony and Marvel are prepping for Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release in theaters, which will be the MCU's fourth solo Spider-Man movie. Led by Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo, the sequel will put Peter Parker in a wild street-level story alongside villains like Scorpion, Tombstone, and a mysterious threat that might be more supernatural.

How Disney+ Special Teases What To Expect in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The final five minutes of Generations: The Evolution of Spider-Man gave viewers an exciting new look into Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the ninth live-action Spider-Man movie of the 21st century. During this section, Disney and Sony shared select moments from the movie's first two trailers and showed interviews with the cast and crew discussing what to expect.

Sony Pictures

Amid the footage, Holland emphasized how important it was for Peter "to grow up off camera," as this movie is set four years after the events of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. This will allow for "a world that [feels] more mature" and different from the first three movies, giving director Destin Daniel Cretton a "blank canvas" to work with for the story.

Sony Pictures

Cretton noted that Holland has "really embraced this new stage in Peter Parker's life," moving into young adulthood and evolving as a hero. While he remains active as Spider-Man and is seemingly beloved across the city, he has never felt more alone than he does now, with his identity taken away.

Sony Pictures

Producer Amy Pascal discussed how Peter is in a "web of lies that he has told himself are all true, falling apart." This will also bring back elements from his past that he thought he had buried as part of his old life.

Sony Pictures.

Furthermore, co-producer Emily Fong cemented that Peter "is on his own" to start the story, as he is "focusing mainly on Spider-Man" during this stage of anonymity. While other story details are being closely guarded until the movie's release, this film will deliver a version of Peter Parker unlike any seen in Holland, Garfield, or Maguire's live-action adventures.