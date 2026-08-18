Marvel Celebrates Jean Grey’s MCU Debut By Announcing New Solo Project

X-Men hero Jean Grey has officially made her MCU debut after years of waiting, and now she's everywhere in the Marvel universe thanks to the announcement of a new project. After months of speculation, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was confirmed to introduce Sadie Sink as the MCU's version of Jean Grey. Marvel is capitalizing on the Jean Grey hype with a new project that times out perfectly with the character's role in the MCU.

Marvel has announced a new five-part comic book project titled Jean Grey, a solo comic series from X-Men comics writer Jed MacKay and artist Rogê Antônio. The release from Marvel Comics states that the new series will follow Jean Grey as she returns to Earth and will continue from DNX (a Fantastic Four/X-Men crossover that concludes on September 2).

The Phoenix is headed to Earth. Jean Grey is aflame within. When she touches down, will she consume all she touches…or will she maintain control of the life-giving, life-taking power coursing through her?

The first issue of Jean Grey is due to be released on November 25, 2026, just months after Sink's debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and ahead of the original X-Men's return in Avengers: Doomsday in December. The announcement also came with the reveal of the first cover art for Jean Grey #1, by Jöelle Jones.

Marvel Comics

Writer, MacKay shared that "it felt like it was time" to feature Jean Grey in a new Marvel Comics run of her own because her other Phoenix series had come to an end. The writer added that the X-Men will "need Jean Grey," in the series, just as Jean "need[s] the X-Men." MacKay also acknowledged that the new series comes at a time when "Jean is in the public consciousness more than she has previously:"

"More than anything, it felt like it was time—Jean coming into X-Men was largely precluded by the Phoenix series that was running when we launched, and even after that wrapped, I continued to hold off on it until the time seemed right. After all, adding the Phoenix to your team book throws off the balance in a pretty dramatic way. Now, post-DNX, we're going to see the X-Men in a position to need Jean Grey—and Jean Grey in a position to need the X-Men. Dovetailing that into this moment being one where Jean is in the public consciousness more than she has previously just worked."

The comic book announcement comes hot off the heels of Jean Grey's debut in the MCU, and, as a result, investment in the X-Men and Jean Grey is at an all-time high, making it the ideal time for Marvel to announce yet another project featuring the mutant hero.

Jean Grey is Marvel's Next Foremost Hero

Marvel Studios

While Jean Grey is not at all a new character in the Marvel universe, and has long been a fan favorite, Marvel has invested heavily in her in 2026, with this comic marking just the latest in a string of Jean Grey-related projects and announcements.

Sink's portrayal of Jean Grey in the MCU has been the biggest milestone for the mutant hero in 2026, but the character has appeared in several other places this year, including X-Men '97 Season 2, which recently wrapped up another successful slew of episodes. Jean Grey is also confirmed for Marvel's Wolverine, the new video game from Insomniac Games featuring Wolverine and several other characters from the X-Men universe.

On top of that, Sink was recently on stage at D23 2026, where she confirmed her role in the MCU's upcoming X-Men movie reboot and helped welcome some of her new cast members, further establishing Sink as one of the most important up-and-coming stars in the MCU.

It's telling just how much potential Marvel sees in Jean Grey that it was Sink's character who was the first new X-Men hero introduced in the MCU in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, rather than Wolverine, Cyclops, or Professor X. This may be due to Marvel Studios not wanting to confuse audiences with two versions of the same hero while it still intends to bring back past X-Men actors in Avengers: Doomsday (X-Men's Famke Janssen is not confirmed to be one of them).

Regardless, the saturation of Jean Grey across other media, including TV, comics, and gaming, from just this year, underscores that she is one of the foremost heroes in Marvel's roster right now.