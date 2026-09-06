Spider-Gwen Set To Appear In 3 Marvel Movies & TV Shows In 2027

Gwen Stacy's spider-powered alter ego, Spider-Gwen, will return three times in 2027. For many years, Gwen Stacy's main purpose in the Marvel mythos was to be Peter Parker's first long-term girlfriend, who died of a broken neck after a tragic fall caused by the Green Goblin, a plot point adapted in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. However, in recent years, the character has been redefined as Spider-Gwen (aka Spider-Woman), an alternate-universe variant who was bitten by the radioactive spider in Peter's place.

Since Spider-Gwen debuted in Marvel Comics' Edge of Spider-Verse #2, she was thrust into mainstream popularity by Sony's Spider-Verse franchise. Next year, in 2027, Spider-Gwen will take her greatest step to the forefront yet as the web-slinging Variant takes center stage in three new movies and shows.

Sadly, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 was recently delayed out of 2026 and will now premiere in January 2027. The sophomore Disney+ season will introduce Marvel Studios' first-ever Gwen Stacy as both one of Peter Parker's classmates and the aspiring young superhero Spider-Gwen.

Disney+

During Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's first go-round, the radioactive arachnid that bit Peter Parker at Midtown High snuck away on another student's backpack, setting up Gwen Stacy as the next character to get superpowers.

It's unclear how Peter and Gwen will first cross paths, whether in class at Midtown High or while fighting crime on the streets. Regardless, Spider-Man seems to be training his female counterpart in the art of crime-fighting, but only time will tell if they develop their famous romantic spark from the comics and other adaptations.

Disney+

The web-slinger might not be the only superhero that Gwen gets to team up with and learn from in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. The aspiring young superhero was spotted with Spidey and Daredevil's supposed sidekick Finesse in the D23 trailer, hinting that she may also meet the Man Without Fear.

Regardless, if Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is making one thing clear, it's that this Gwen Stacy is young, happy, and excited to become a superhero, even claiming "awesome" with pure glee as Spidey lands in a heroic pose.

Disney+

Gwen Stacy is just getting started in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but next year will also revisit a familiar, much more experienced version of Spider-Gwen, voiced by Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld, in Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Swinging into theaters on June 18, 2027, Spider-Verse 3 will be a game-changer for Gwen Stacy, as, for the first time in the trilogy, audiences will be introduced to Multiversal Variants who are "plot-integral" to the character's arc.

Sony Pictures

After abandoning Miguel O'Hara and the Spider Society in Across the Spider-Verse, Gwen is returning as the leader of her own all-new Spidey team in Beyond the Spider-Verse. The team will unite Peter B. Parker, Spider-Noir, Spider-Ham, Peni Parker, Spider-Punk, and Spider-India to rescue Miles Morales from Earth-42 and bring him back into the fray to help defeat the Spot.

While Sony is calling it quits with Miles' Spider-Verse story after the trilogy-capper, a Spider-Gwen spin-off is supposedly in "active development" to continue her story after June 2027's Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Sony Pictures

But that isn't all that is on the table for Spider-Gwen next year, as Disney Jr. will also continue Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 5 and begin Season 6. However, Gwen has a different superhero name in the preschool-friendly show, going by Ghost-Spider as she teams up with Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

Disney Jr.

While the heroes face familiar Marvel villains like Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Electro, they typically handle less world-ending, life-threatening problems as they assist the New York community alongside other beloved superheroes.

After previous arcs like "Dino-Webs" and "Water-Webs," Spidey and His Amazing Friends is now in the middle of "Rescue-Webs," in which Gwen and Team Spidey are driving around in themed fire trucks and helicopters while wearing special gear.

When Will Gwen Stacy Finally Return to Live-Action?

While Marvel Studios toyed with bringing back Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy for Spider-Man: No Way Home, those plans were abandoned as the studio felt that the movie was "already overstuffed." That decision proved to be the right one, as the grief of losing Gwen still hung over Andrew Garfield's Peter 3 in No Way Home, and resurrecting her through the Multiverse may have tarnished that.

Many were hopeful that Spider-Man: Brand New Day would bring Gwen back to live-action after the world lost all memory of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, seemingly setting him up to make new friends and find new love. However, the record-breaking blockbuster instead focused on reuniting Peter with Zendaya's M.J., shutting down the chances of Spidey striking up a new romantic spark.

Arguably, fans' best chance of seeing Gwen in the MCU won't be until a young Miles Morales finally enters the fray after Spider-Verse 3. Just as the animated saga has built up Gwen as a love interest for Miles, not Peter, the same may be true in live-action, and she could even get her own Spidey powers to go with it.