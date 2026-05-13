'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Season 2: All 5 Superheroes Confirmed to Appear

Spider-Man is not alone in fighting crime in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, as he is joined by several important Marvel superheroes. The sophomore run of Marvel Animation and Disney+'s Spider-Man series is set to continue the story of an alternate version of Peter Parker outside the MCU as he protects New York City from dangerous villains. Season 1 saw the inclusion of iconic Marvel heroes, such as Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Charlie Cox's Daredevil. Ahead of Season 2, the lineup of heroes is on the low end, but there might be surprises along the way.

The New York Comic-Con (NYCC) trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 provided fans with a glimpse of what's in store in the animated show's sophomore run on Disney+, showing off several returning characters such as Peter Parker, Lonnie Lincoln, and Doctor Octopus. Alongside the expected comebacks, the trailer also featured notable superheroes, which include Gwen Stacy, Nico Minoru, and the returning Daredevil.

Every Major Superhero in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Spider-Man

Marvel Animation

Spider-Man's growth is expected to continue in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, especially after he fully embraced the classic red-and-blue suit (symbolizing his independence from Norman Osborn's shadow) in the previous finale. With his renewed confidence, it will be interesting to see how Peter Parker will continue protecting the city, knowing that there are still dangerous threats that lie ahead.

His rejection of Norman Osborn would definitely be addressed, and this could begin their longstanding rivalry, considering that he discovered and contained a small piece of the symbiote after the final battle. Moreover, the revelation that his father, Richard Parker, is still alive would be a massive one for Peter, and this could completely change everything for him since his family's secrets could be pushed to the forefront.

Nico Minoru

Marvel Animation

Nico Minoru is Peter Parker's best friend in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, who has been secretly practicing witchcraft. In Marvel Comics, Nico is a member of the Runaways, a group of misfit heroes who discover that their parents are part of a sinister group called The Pride.

A glimpse of Nico's powers was highlighted in Season 1 after it showed the young Marvel hero actively using her abilities (but in secret). The Season 1 finale confirmed that Nico has been training to use her powers, with her performing a ritual in her bedroom to summon the spirit of her fallen mother.

Season 2 could highlight Nico being more active in the field, possibly helping Peter Parker fight crime and different threats in New York.

Finesse

Marvel Animation

Season 1 introduced Daredevil's sidekick, Finesse, a street-level protege who is secretly investigating Norman Osborn and Oscorp for potential corruption practices. The NYCC trailer confirmed that Finesse will return, possibly leading to a team-up between her and Spider-Man.

In Marvel Comics, Finesse is a famed anti-hero who is known as the daughter of Taskmaster. Similar to his father, Finesse has photographic reflexes, meaning that she can replicate any fighting style.

Gwen Stacy

Marvel Animation

A brand-new addition to the roster of heroes in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is Gwen Stacy, and she is confirmed to be active as Spider-Gwen in this alternate timeline.

While the Spider-Verse movies already featured their own unique take on Spider-Gwen, Marvel Animation's small-screen entry has the opportunity to make its version unique by showing the character interact with other established heroes like Doctor Strange and Daredevil.

Aside from the usual team-up between her and Spider-Man, a possible romance angle could also be explored, with the show differentiating itself from the MCU's live-action take starring Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Zendaya's MJ.

Daredevil

Marvel Animation

Following his memorable appearance in Season 1, Charlie Cox is confirmed to return as Daredevil in the upcoming sophomore run of the Marvel Animation series.

Matt Murdock's comeback in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man means that he will continue mentoring Finesse, possibly teaming up with Spider-Man, and investigating more of Oscorp's experiments and evil schemes.