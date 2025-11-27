'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Season 2 Trailer Unveils Its 5 Main Villains

A handful of thrilling villains will be featured on Disney+ when Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 debuts in 2026. Spider-Man boasts one of the most impressive rogues' galleries in comics history, many of which have been realized in animated TV shows and live-action movies over the decades. This will continue to be the case in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, which picks up with Peter Parker in the midst of some wild drama in his personal life and his run as a hero.

Marvel Studios released a trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man at New York Comic-Con 2025. Along with new action for Peter Parker, the trailer teased five new villains who will be utilized in Season 2's story. While most of these antagonists gave Peter problems in Season 1, he will also deal with a couple of new players in his second year as a hero.

Every Villain in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Norman Osborn

Marvel Animation

Played by Colman Domingo (who was once rumored to be in line to take over the role of Kang the Conqueror), the iconic Norman Osborn played a pivotal role in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's first season. Norman spent Season 1 working closely with Peter after learning about his being Spider-Man, helping develop his suits and tech for crime-fighting.

While the NYCC trailer did not show much of Norman, fans expect him to once again play a pivotal role in Peter's life moving forward. Considering the chaos he helped cause in the most recent episodes, he may start going down a more villainous path sooner rather than later as well.

Doc Ock

Marvel Animation

One of Spider-Man's biggest villains, Hugh Dancy's Doctor Otto Octavius, made his way into this animated show during Season 1. Previously played by Alfred Molina in the live-action movies (along with a voice cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), this version makes his name by supplying advanced tech and weapons to other criminals while simultaneously developing his own scary technology.

According to showrunner Jeff Trammell, Doctor Octopus will be one of Season 2's most prominent antagonists, which should be the start of a long run for Doc Ock in this show. The last fans saw of him was when he was thrown in prison, but the trailer shows him breaking out and restarting his reign of terror.

Chameleon

Marvel Animation

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man brought the web-slinger's first-ever comic villain to life in Roger Craig Smith's Chameleon. Originally introduced as part of the 110th Street Gang, Dmitri Anatoly Nikolaievich Smerdyakov was imprisoned after a botched robbery and broke out before acting as an informant for the gang.

While early Season 2 footage did not tease much for the Chameleon, he will be one of the big villains the web-slinger faces upon his anticipated comeback. This season may also give him a chance to show off the imitation powers he is known for in the comic, which would give Spidey even more new problems to deal with.

Scorpion

Marvel Animation

Along with Michael Mando's return as Scorpion in 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will bring back its own version of Mac Gargan. In this show, Jonathan Medina's Gargan leads his own gang, dubbed the Scorpion Gang, which competed for turf with the 110th and caused mayhem in the city.

Before the end of Season 1, Spidey teamed up with Lonnie Lincoln (who had gotten his Tombstone powers) and took down Gargan before he was arrested. Season 2 will show him getting out of jail and regrouping so he can take down Spidey and anybody else who gets in his way.

Symbiote

Marvel Animation

Last on the list of new Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man villains will be a new take on the alien symbiote, which is most closely tied to Venom and more in the comics and other media.

The Season 2 trailer teases a bit of the symbiotic goo being loose in Oscorp, although there are no signs pointing to who it will latch onto or who the specific villain will be when fully evolved. However, reports have teased the symbiotes being a major player in Season 2, which should mean plenty of drama and trouble for the leading heroes.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man debuts on Disney+ in Fall 2026.