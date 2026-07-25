Kevin Feige Officially Confirms When Miles Morales Is Allowed To Join The MCU

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige finally gave a new update on Miles Morales' live-action future. In August 2011, Marvel Comics and writer Brian Michael Bendis made one of the boldest and greatest introductions to superhero media of the 21st-century when he debuted Miles Morales as an alternate Spider-Man Variant. The character has since shot to stardom thanks to his three appearances in Insomniac Games' Spider-Man franchise and Sony Pictures' animated Spider-Verse saga. But fans are still waiting to see the Afro-Puerto Rican superhero make his live-action debut, hopefully in the MCU alongside Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was interviewed by Chinese news outlet Watching Hollywood (via Weibo) to talk all things Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, and MCU. As part of the extended sit-down, Feige was asked about the status of Miles Morales' potential live-action debut, which led to his confirmation of exactly when that will finally be possible.

Editor's note: The following quotes have been translated from Chinese using Google Translate and may not be an exact translation.

First, Feige pointed out that Marvel Studios loosely references Miles already in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Electro told Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker, "There's gotta be a Black Spider-Man somewhere out there:"

"One of the fun things about this business is that we're always dreaming and coming up with ideas. There's a line in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' where Electro says, 'There's gotta be a Black Spider-Man somewhere out there.' Audiences around the world were thrilled because they knew it might be a hint at Miles' Spider-Man."

The MCU boss confirmed that they "definitely have plans" for a live-action Miles Morales, although he stated that day won't be until "sometime after the Spider-Verse series ends." As most will be aware, Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to conclude that Miles' tale on June 18, 2027, after which the door will finally open to bringing the next Spider-Man into the MCU in Phase 7 or beyond:

"The good news is, Sony has the 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' series, which is very popular and excellent, and 'Beyond the Spider-Verse' is coming out next year. But yes, we definitely have plans [for a live-action Miles], and I think a live-action Spider-Man movie has this destiny: to add Miles sometime after the 'Spider-Verse' series ends."

Interestingly, Feige also confirmed "in-depth discussions" with Sony Pictures chairwoman Amy Pascal about "the next two, three, four, and five Spider-Man movies" and their potential storylines. Planning for another five potential movies would take the saga through two more trilogies, up until Spider-Man 9:

"We've been thinking and discussing more Spider-Man adventures, regardless of agreements or contracts. My production partner, Amy Pascal, is already working on it, and we've had in-depth discussions about what the next two, three, four, and five Spider-Man movies might be about."

How the MCU Should Introduce Miles Morales in Spider-Man 5

Marvel Studios / Insomniac Games

This isn't the first time Feige has hinted that Miles will enter the MCU sandbox soon after Beyond the Spider-Verse, as the Marvel Studios exec once said that the legacy Spider-Man's introduction would come "shortly after" his animated saga concludes. But it's still exciting to hear straight from the top of the food chain that the plan is still in place, given that the topic hasn't been addressed in several years and both Sony and the MCU have undergone major changes since then.

It's tough to imagine that Marvel and Sony are expecting to make five more Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland's Peter Parker, totaling three trilogies. Instead, fans may enjoy two Brand New Day sequels centered around Peter before Miles takes the lead for a live-action trilogy spanning Spider-Man 7-9.

The crux of Brand New Day seems to be a story about growing up, which could finally put Peter Parker in a position to take on a protoge of his own. As Spider-Man 5 will be the first entry to release after Beyond the Spider-Verse, perhaps it could finally introduce Miles as an ordinary kid whom Peter bonds with before he is bitten by his own radioactive spider, akin to the Insomniac Games.

In the PlayStation-exclusive games, Peter was volunteering at FEAST, where he met Miles, and later supported him after his father, Jefferson Davis, was killed in a bombing by Mister Negative. The MCU already confirmed in No Way Home that Aunt May worked at FEAST, so perhaps Peter could follow in her footsteps by volunteering there in the future and pursuing a narrative similar to the games.

Holland recently expressed his hopes to "do for a young kid what [Robert Downey Jr.] did for [him]" and usher Miles Morales into the MCU. Having the two Spider-Men exist side by side for two to three movies ought to help audiences bond closer with Miles before he goes solo and carries the torch into the future.