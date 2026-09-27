Chicago Med Season 12 Removes Fan-Favorite Doctor From Main Crew

Chicago Med Season 12 will officially introduce a major change to Gaffney's Emergency Department (ED) due to the departure of a key doctor (but there's a catch). Chicago Med Season 11 featured many changes to its doctor lineup, and one of the most notable changes is the departure of Marlyne Barrett's Maggie Lockwood at the start of the season. Throughout its run, there was a fair share of exit scares, such as Dr. Caitlin Lenox and Dr. Ripley's life-threatening encounter with the deranged husband of their patient, Dr. Charles' health scare in the latter part of the season, and Sharon Goodwin's potential exit after being forced to hand in her resignation.

Showrunner Allen MacDonald (via TV Line's Fall TV 2026 preview for Chicago Med Season 12) confirmed that Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) will be on maternity leave for much of the season, meaning that the latest season will begin without one of its most important attending physicians on the floor and effectively removing her from the main doctor rotation.

MacDonald revealed in the premiere that Asher will still visit the Emergency Department, but only as a visitor, not as a doctor. Seeing Dr. Archer back to work makes her miss the ED more, and the Chicago Med boss can neither confirm nor deny if Archer will return to join the rest of the main crew of Gaffney at some point in the season. Chicago Med Season 12 will premiere on NBC on October 7 and next day on Peacock.

Dr. Asher's absence from the Emergency Department makes sense, given the pregnancy reveal in Chicago Med Season 10, which changed everything for her and Dr. Dean Archer. To keep Asher busy with non-hospital scenes, Chicago Med Season 12 will further explore the dynamic between her and Archer, especially after the unresolved "I love you" at the end of the Season 11 finale. MacDonald confirmed that the pair will be "cohabitating" for baby Mabel, and they are still "very much trying to figure out" how to address the elephant in the room.

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For Asher and Archer, living together offers many storytelling opportunities, such as split parenting shifts and the awkward intimacy of building a household before they've built a relationship.

It's also worth noting that Hannah only kissed Archer back when he said "I love you," and it's a totally different situation now because she did not say it back. With the three-month time jump confirmed, the gap between the pair remains, and the newborn chaos is ongoing, in addition to a confession that still hasn't been answered.

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Asher still needs to grapple with losing a version of herself due to her maternity leave, meaning that she has to resolve this problem first before finding a way to navigate her complicated feelings for Archer. Throughout her Chicago Med stint, Asher had lived in the ED, thriving in the chaos of dealing with patients day in and day out.

Hannah's post-partum journey is also expected to be one of the main focus of her arc in Chicago Med Season 12. As an OB-GYN, Asher already knows every warning sign, complication, and both the best and worst case scenario. However, it is a different situation when she is the one experiencing it. Seeing how Asher move through recovery, identity shift, and new motherhood as a patient herself allows Chicago Med to navigate a fresh storyline with a more personal angle than solely focusing on another hospital romance beat.

I’m Convinced Chicago Med Will Pull the Trigger on Asher & Archer’s Romance in Season 12

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Chicago Med has been building toward the romance between Dean Archer and Hannah Asher for years, and this slow burn wasn't accidental.

While they initially started as friends, Chicago Med's Season 11 finale was the first time the feelings were said out loud. Season 12 marks the first time the show has put them in a setup that makes delaying the romance look harder than actually pulling the trigger.

The setup has been laid out based on TV Line's official preview. The pair are cohabitating and raising Mabel, and it asks whether the "we" in their dynamic means co-parents or romantic partners. The will-they, won't-they dynamic with Asher and Archer has seen better days, and Chicago Med needs to strike while the iron is hot.

Hannah's post-partum journey could be the key to finally bringing them both together. Seeing Archer be one who stays steady amid the chaos and be the person who would serve as Asher's rock, and be the only person whom she can trust could be what she needs in a time when the ED is no longer there to define her. This kind of support could be the reason to finally allow Asher to embrace Archer not as a co-parent, but as a real lover.

Hopefully, Chicago Med makes the right decision to not putting the Asher and Archer romance to waste, finally giving fans what they want after years of waiting.