Tracker Season 4 Gets Major Casting Upgrade Ahead of CBS Return

Tracker Season 4 received a major casting upgrade that drastically improves its overall storytelling. The hit action thriller series from CBS has had its fair share of casting changes throughout its three-season run on the network. Tracker already said goodbye to three series regulars with the departure of Robin Weigert's Teddi at the end of Season 2, Eric Graise's Bobby, and Abby McEnany's Velma in Season 3. These three characters were crucial members of Colter Shaw's support team, leaving only Fiona Rene's Reenie Greene and Randy (Chris Lee) as the pair he can fully trust ahead of Season 4. Another key ally of Colter in Tracker is his brother, Russell Shaw (Jensen Ackles), but their relationship became complicated in the Season 3 finale, leading to his questionable exit.

Tracker Season 3 ended with an exit scare for Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw after he decided to accept a sinister deal and deliberately kept Colter in the dark about it. As it turned out, Russell received a file confirming that their late father, Ashton Saw, did something to Colter when he was a kid. To keep this information buried, Russell agreed to "fix a problem" for the man involved in their father's past dealings in exchange for the file, while ensuring he and Colter were left alone.

This wasn't a random decision because, in his mind, Russell preserved this secret to keep his brother safe. He left town without saying goodbye, sparking a major exit scare for Russell amid his uncertain future. CBS clearly had other plans, as Tracker Season 4 set photos (via Reddit) officially confirmed the reunion of the Shaw brothers, as Justin Hartley's Colter and Jensen Ackles' Russell have been spotted on set.

Russell's return is a major casting upgrade for Tracker Season 4, allowing the CBS show to lean more into the brothers' undeniable chemistry and to return the series to its roots by exploring the Shaw family mystery that left fans hooked. TV Line's Fall 2026 preview confirmed that Russell will return in Tracker Season 4, Episode 5, meaning fans will soon find out how the brothers' tension-filled reunion plays out on-screen.

CBS

As a fan-favorite presence, Russell's Season 4 return will bring a newfound personal tension between him and Colter. Colter and Russell were never simply at ease with each other. Season 1 established that Colter spent years believing his brother played a role in their father's death, only for it to be disproven by Russell. Since then, they have rebuilt their trust and have worked together over the past two seasons on various missions.

With Russell returning with a crucial secret that could serve as a ticking time bomb for his relationship with Colter, the brothers are likely to clash anew in Tracker Season 4, leading to complicated storylines that could push them both to the limit.

3 Ways Russell Shaw's Return Improves Tracker Season 4

The Shaw Family Tension Is Back (& It's More Real Than Ever)

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Tracker established that something is not right with the Shaw family. Ashton's death was left a mystery, and Mary Dove Shaw deliberately lied to Colter about what she knew. The show was built on a mystery where a father died under mysterious circumstances, a mother who managed the story, and two sons who could not agree on what happened.

While Russell Shaw's return in Tracker Season 4 does not reopen the core of that wound, his hiding a new secret complicates things anew with Colter. Russell's choice of hiding it and leaving Colter behind could come back to bite him. Knowing Colter, he has his ways of finding out, and it's safe to assume that it's only a matter of time before he finds out.

This tension between Colter and Russell is inevitable, and it will be interesting to see how Colter would react to what his brother hid to him, especially if this secret is so game-changing that Russell decided to bury it.

Despite the Clash, Russell's Presence Is Beneficial to Colter

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The core of Tracker's premise, Colter's mission to find missing people, is strong enough on its own, but seeing Russell back in the fold is an added boost that makes the show better.

Russell is seen by many as Colter's equal in the field, and he is the one Colter trusts the most when his back is against the wall. On the surface, the brothers team up and get the job done. However, beneath that partnership, Russell is still lying to him by keeping a major secret he knows could turn the tide and completely unravel their sibling relationship for the worse.

It's worth noting that Colter and Russell's relationship was never smooth from the start, but it improved in Season 3 after they went through the wringer together following their encounter with "The Process." Seeing how that dynamic would play out makes Tracker a must-watch right from the get-go.

It Pushes the Shaw Family Mystery Back to the Spotlight

CBS

Russell Shaw's return in Tracker Season 4 places the Shaw family conflict back to the forefront, and this is a good sign because exploring these storylines is where the show is at its strongest.

The significance of these heavy, family-driven storylines is structural. Given that Tracker is a procedural, cases always reset (read more about Colter Shaw's Top 10 paying jobs here), but family does not. When Russell is around, the CBS series has a strong anchor that guest victims and suspects cannot provide.

Russell keeping that secret about what Ashton did to Colter as a child carries weight, serving as a ticking time bomb that could lead to great storytelling, which Tracker needs to maintain its greatness and set it apart from other shows. Diving deep into this family-related storyline also allows Tracker to find the right balance in navigating weekly cases with the Shaw family history.