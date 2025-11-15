'Tracker' Officially Unveils 4th Member of Colter's Team Following Bobby's Exit

Tracker Season 3's latest episode revealed the unexpected fourth member of Colter Shaw's team, thanks to Reenie's recruitment efforts and Bobby's absence. The CBS action drama had a major shift in terms of its cast before Season 3, which was already hinted at due to Eric Graise's prolonged absence in Tracker Season 2. The major cast shakeup saw two longtime cast members exit Season 3, namely Graise's Bobby (Colter's hacker) and Abby McEnany's Velma (Colter's handler).

Tracker Season 3's premiere explained Bobby and Velma's respective departures. It turned out that Bobby received a new cybersecurity opportunity that he couldn't pass up. At the same time, Velma decided to patch things up with Teddi (who departed the show after Tracker Season 1 finale) to save their dwindling marriage. These updates meant that Colter's team barely had any members left, but Episode 3 pulled off a surprise move by adding a new cast member who could shake things up anew.

Tracker Season 3, Episode 3, "First Fire," not only introduced a creepy Halloween case for Colter Shaw to deal with, but it also marked the debut of a brand-new character poised to play a significant part as a team member of Colter's team. The episode introduced Mel Day (played by The Walking Dead's Cassady McClincy Zhang) as Reenie's new assistant, making her the fourth member of Colter Shaw's team in Tracker.

Every Member of Colter's Team in Tracker Season 3

Mel Day

CBS

Mel Day is introduced as a perfect candidate to become Reenie's new assistant in Tracker, officially replacing Velma after her exit. Mel is an ambitious young woman with a promising work history and an impressive educational background.

While she could be hired by any top law firm in the country, Mel decided to apply for Reenie, mainly because she idolized her integrity and was impressed with her previous move of exposing corruption at her earlier firm, Luterna Corp. Although she had a solid background, fans are curious about why Mel is suddenly interested in Colter's line of work, with some pointing out that she already knows too much about Reenie's other job as a lawyer-consultant for the rewardist.

Still, some have argued that Mel's ambitious personality, combined with her keen attention to detail, could prove crucial for her to become an asset to Colter's team. Given that Colter doesn't easily trust a new member (unless someone he knows vouches for him or her), Mel could still prove herself to him when the time comes, such as when Randy saved Colter's life in Tracker Season 2.

Colter Shaw

CBS

While Colter Shaw is known as a lone wolf, he serves as the de facto leader of his tight-knit group whenever he goes on a mission to find missing people across the United States. He has proven time and time again that he gets the job done, mainly due to his resourcefulness and survivalist expertise.

Tracker Season 3 is expected to focus more on Colter's mysterious past involving his family, specifically with his father's death following the big reveal in the Season 2 finale that his mother had something to do with it (read more about Colter's top 10 high-paying jobs in Tracker here).

Reenie Greene

CBS

Reenie Greene serves as Colter's legal consultant, the one tasked to bring him out of jail following unexpected encounters during his missions. While her life was in danger multiple times in Season 2 (such as in Tracker Season 2, Episode 4), Reenie's loyalty to Colter remains the same, and she continues to play a crucial role in every mission by giving him much-needed intel about the case, the victims, and suspects.

Randy

CBS

Randy served as Bobby's official replacement in Tracker Season 3, lending a hand as Colter's resident and cybersecurity expert during missions. Randy, who is also Bobby's cousin, moved to Reenie's office to assist her day-to-day operations while also consistently helping Colter during missions.

Unlike Bobby, who has a much more serious demeanor during his calls with Colter, Randy has a different vibe, as he is more charismatic and jolly, which helps tone down the tension during high-stakes operations.

Bonus: Russell Shaw

CBS

Jensen Ackles made a triumphant return as Russell Shaw, Colter's big brother, in the first two episodes of Tracker Season 3.

While he is not part of the core team in Colter's weekly missions, he always steps up whenever Colter is in danger. He serves as a "last resort" kind of member for the team because he is the one who knows how to find Colter whenever he goes missing. Unlike Colter, who relies on his survivalist ways, Russell's military background proves useful during missions.