Tracker Season 2, Episode 4 adds Stargirl alum Neil Jackson to its growing list of guest stars.

"Noble Rot" brings back the unique team-up between Colter Shaw and his lawyer friend, Reenie, as they piece together clues to find out what happened to a missing woman during a high-profile retreat.

Tracker Season 2, Episode 4 premiered on CBS on November 3.

Every Main Cast Member of Tracker Season 2 Episode 4

Justin Hartley - Colter Shaw

Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley returns to lead the cast of Tracker Season 2 as rewards seeker Colter Shaw.

After reuniting with his rival/frienemy Billie in Season 2, Episode 3, Colter has a new mission in "Noble Rot" where he gets recruited by Reenie to help find a missing woman who is kidnapped during a retreat in Napa.

Hartley is best known for his roles in This Is Us, Smallville, and Revenge.

Fiona Rene - Reenie Greene

Fiona Rene

Fiona Rene returns as Reenie Greene, Colter's lawyer friend, who gets entangled with a case of a missing person while attending a retreat for CEOs in Napa.

Reenie brings in Colter for the job, and she tells him that the wife's victim believe that her partner is kidnapped by dangerous men during the retreat.

Rene previously appeared as Detective Kara Lee in Stumptown, Rebecca Lee in Fire Country, and Lyla in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Learn more about the milestones of actress Fiona Rene.

Eric Graise - Bobby Exley

Eric Graise

Tracker series regular Eric Graise returns to play Bobby, Colter's "guy in the chair."

Bobby is an expert hacker who uses his own security company to help his friend out.

Graise can be seen in Locke & Key, Queer as Folk, and The Tomorrow War.

Abby McEnany - Velma Bruin

Abby McEnany

Abby McEnany is back as Velma, Colter's assistant and Reenie's new co-worker in her law firm.

Velma is a reliable ally in Colter's missions, and she is thrilled to learn that Reenie is back together with her friend in the field in the brand-new episode.

McEnany has credits in Work in Progress, Roomies, and Brown Girl Problems.

Neil Jackson - William Locke

Neil Jackson

Neil Jackson guest stars in Tracker Season 2, Episode 4 as William Locke.

Behind-the-scenes photos show that William is working alongside Colter and Reenie during the investigation, but Tracker fans are well aware that this is not the first time that a potential suspect tries to get the good graces of everyone's beloved rewards seeker.

Stargirl fans may recognize Jackson for playing Icicle in the DC series. The actor also starred in Absentia, The King's Man, and Westworld.

Michael Rady - Elliot Stern

Michael Rady

Michael Rady joins the cast of Tracker Season 2, Episode 4 as Elliot Stern, Reenie's plus-one in the high-profile retreat in Napa.

Rady is known for his roles in The Sisterhood of Traveling Pants, The Guardian, and Magnum P.I.

Eddie Canelea - Security Officer

Eddie Canelea

Eddie Canelea is part of the cast of Tracker Season 2's latest episode. The actor plays a security officer in the retreat.

Reenie uses her charm to lure the security officer out of his post, allowing her to steal his key card and sneakily give it to Colter.

Canalea's notable credits include Alaska Daily, Turner & Hooch, and Depraved Mind.

Sophia Lauchlin Hirt

Sophia Lauchlin Hirt

Sophia Lauchlin Hirt joins the world of Tracker in Season 2, Episode 4. She portrays the wife of the victim who asks Colter and Reenie for help.

The actress previously appeared in Bad Times at El Royale, Ice Blue, and The Good Doctor.

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET and stream simultaneously on Paramount+.

