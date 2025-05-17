Tracker: Colter's 10 Highest-Paying Jobs, Ranked

Colter Shaw's vast experience in finding missing people across the United States has earned him substantial money in Tracker Seasons 1 and 2. As a lone wolf and survivalist, Colter (Justin Hartley) utilized his skills to escape messy situations while relying on his team of experts to achieve his goal.

Colter's team in Tracker is composed of hacker Bobby Exley (played by Eric Graise, who was absent in the latter half of Tracker Season 2), another resident hacker Randy (Chris Lee), his lawyer friend, Reenie Greene (Fiona Rene), and his handler Velma (Abby McEnany).

Colter has a code: "A reward becomes a binding contract only in a moment of success."

After receiving his reward for the job, Colter splits the money with the rest of the team, and it is assumed that he keeps a good chunk of it because he does most of the work. So far, Colter has already earned $405,000 from his jobs in Tracker Seasons 1 and 2.

While Tracker is currently on break after a wild Season 2 finale (Season 3 is set to premiere this Fall on CBS), The Direct breaks down the 10 highest-paying jobs of Colter Shaw in the show's first two seasons.

Colter Shaw's 10 Highest Paying Jobs in Tracker

10. "St. Louis" - Season 1, Episode 5 ($20,000)

CBS

In Tracker Season 1, Episode 5, "St. Louis," 16-year-old Stephanie Porter hires Colter to find a missing key witness who could prove her father's (Clay Porter) innocence. The job presents a whirlwind of emotions for Colter since Reenie doesn't believe the girl's father is innocent.

The episode sees Colter and Reenie teaming up to identify the name of the key witness, leading to a woman named Mallory. After finding Mallory and unpacking a conspiracy tied to the murder, Colter received his $20,000 reward while Reenie helped Clay find a new lawyer to overturn his conviction.

9. "Neptune" - Season 2, Episode 13 ($20,000)

CBS

Colter has a unique mission in Tracker Season 2, Episode 13, "Neptune. " He is hired by Claire's husband to find her after she vanished while inside an upscale clothing store's fitting room.

It is later revealed that the woman is an undercover agent for an off-the-books government agency who went off the grid after her boss went rogue and eliminated the rest of her team.

After helping thwart the evil boss and keep Claire safe, Colter collected the $20,000 reward from his wealthy client.

8. "Ontological Shock" - Season 2, Episode 2 ($20,000)

CBS

Tracker Season 2, Episode 2, "Ontological Shock," sees Colter reunite with his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), to find Scott Palmer, a man in pursuit of intel about Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), for a $20,000 reward.

The episode was full of twists and turns, with Colter experiencing firsthand weird UFO-related phenomena that may or may not have made him a believer in these kinds of things.

7. "Trust Fall" - Season 2, Episode 6 ($25,000)

CBS

In Tracker Season 2, Episode 6, "Trust Fall," Colter is hired by Lauren Wright for $25,000 to find missing campers whom she believes are abducted by a dangerous killer in the woods.

This is a significant episode in Season 2 because this is where Colter meets Brent Sexton's Keaton, a retired cop who helps him find out the truth about his white whale case involving Gina Pickett.

6. "Aurora" - Season 1, Episode 9 ($30,000)

CBS

Tracker Season 1, Episode 9, "Aurora," dives into supernatural territory as Colter is tasked to find Lana Russo, a girl presumed dead who has been missing for three years. He is hired by Lana's father, Gavin, for a reward of $30,000.

The connection to the supernatural turns out to be a ruse after Colter discovers that Lana's disappearance is due to psychotic serial killers. Colter ends up finishing the job and bringing Lana home.

5. "Missoula" - Season 1, Episode 2 ($35,000)

CBS

Colter receives a pretty hefty $35,000 reward in Tracker Season 1, Episode 2, "Missoula" after he was hired to find a 27-year-old accountant named Jackson Cheong in Missoula, Montana.

The episode reveals that Jackson's older girlfriend, Rebecca Pendergast, seemingly convinced him to check in on a new-age spiritual center called Positive Light (which is bad news because it is a front for an illegal scheme).

Ultimately, Colter brought Jackson back to his family after exposing the facility's true nature.

4. "Noble Rot" - Season 2, Episode 4 ($50,000)

CBS

Colter deals with a corporate kidnapping in Tracker Season 2, Episode 4, "Noble Rot," after he is tasked to find a high-profile client named Quinn Ridgely after she disappears during a retreat in a vineyard. Quinn's wife, Gray, hired Colter for a $50,000 reward.

As he digs deep into the investigation, Colter finds out that a contractor at the vineyard is the main suspect since he and his partner have been covering the deaths of migrant workers over the years. They are keeping Quinn alive because she witnessed their operations.

Colter, once again, saves the day by teaming up with Reenie (who is already in the venue in the first place).

3. "Shades of Grey" - Season 2, Episode 11 ($50,000)

CBS

Tracker Season 2, Episode 11, "Shades of Grey," is another unique and complex case for Colter Shaw as he gets entangled in a dangerous mob war. He is hired by the wealthy client of Reenie's boyfriend, Elliot, for $50,000 to find her missing son, Matt.

It turns out that Elliot's client, Ivy Hale, is a mob boss, and her rival is using her son as leverage.

Thankfully, Colter finds a new ally in Vargas (one of the rival gang's henchmen who is best friends with Matt), and he ends up saving his longtime friend. In turn, Colter exposes and kills the true suspect: Ivy's cousin, Casey.

2. "Nightingale" - Season 2, Episode 10 ($50,000)

CBS

In Tracker Season 2, Episode 10, "Nightingale," Colter is hired to find Benjamin "Ben" Kinderson after his wealthy grandmother is concerned that he is being framed for murdering cops and abducting an up-and-coming musician. In exchange, the reward is a hefty sum of $50,000.

It is later revealed that Ben was indeed being framed, since the real villains are the biker gang who are holding the town hostage due to their illegal drug trafficking ring.

As a result, Colter and Ben (a trained survivalist) team up to eliminate the biker gang and save the town.

1. "Klamath Falls" - Season 1, Episode 1 ($50,000)

CBS

Colter Shaw's highest-paying job in Tracker happened in the show's first-ever episode on CBS, "Klamath Falls." Colter was hired by Jesse's parents to find their missing daughter (Jesse Bowers), who got lost in the desert.

This is number one on the list because Colter finished the job relatively quickly, making it easy to collect money (for context, he accomplished it in half a day).