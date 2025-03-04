Tracker Season 2, Episode 11 has no shortage of incredible guest stars as Michael Rady, Amy Pietz, and J.J. Solia make their debut in the hit CBS series.

The latest episode of the Justin Hartley-led series, "Shades of Gray," sees Colter Shaw being tapped by Renee's boyfriend, Elliot, for a job to find the missing son of one of his clients and the reward is a whopping $50,000. However, a huge twist places Colter's life in danger.

Tracker Season 2, Episode 11 premiered on CBS on March 2.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 11 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star Who Appears

Christly Charles - Hotel Clerk

Christly Charles

Christly Charles stars as the hotel clerk who didn't give any information about the whereabouts of the missing person even though she is aware of what's going on.

Charles also starred in Resident Alien, The Good Doctor, and Blockbuster.

Anton Koval - Kidnapper (Man)

Anton Koval

Anton Koval appears as the male European kidnapper who abducted Matt (the victim).

Koval has credits in Two Wrongs, Plan B, and Barskins.

Valeriia Polishchuk - Kidnapper (Woman)

Valeriia Polishchuk

Valeriia Polishchuk joins the cast of Tracker Season 2, Episode 11 as the female kidnapper.

Tracker is Polishchuk's first major on-screen credit.

Richard de Klerk - Pete

Richard de Klerk

Richard de Klerk's Pete is an annoying mob gang member who is hellbent on eliminating Colter after he infiltrated their operations.

de Klerk also starred in Strange Empire, CBGB, and Repeaters.

Rhianna Jagpal - Lucy Anderhausen

Rhianna Jagpal

Lucy Anderhausen (played by Rhianna Jagpal) is the victim's girlfriend who is still married to her husband.

Jagpal's notable credits include The Imperfects, Family Law, and Allegiance.

Alex Sgambati - Janice

Alex Sgambati

Tracker Season 2, Episode 11 adds Alex Sgambati as Janice, a receptionist who willingly helps Colter look for clues in Matt's office.

Sgambati previously appeared in The Walking Dead, The Immaculate Room, and Blue Bloods.

Chris Lee - Randy

Chris Lee

Chris Lee returns as Randy after making his debut in Tracker Season 2, Episode 10.

Randy is Bobby's cousin who assists Colter with his new case while Bobby is still missing in action.

Lee is known for his roles in The Chi, Legacies, and Play Dead.

Derek Anderson - Matt Hale

Derek Anderson1

Derek Anderson joins the cast as Matt Hale, the missing victim who was mysteriously abducted by two suspects. Colter is hired to find him by his wealthy mother.

Anderson can be seen in The Irrational, Watson, and The Hunting Party.

Michael Rady - Elliott

Michael Rady

Michael Rady returns as Elliott after first appearing in Tracker Season 2, Episode 4.

Elliott is Reenie's lawyer boyfriend who hires Colter to find the missing son of her rich client.

Rady has credits in The Sisterhood of Traveling Pants, The Guardian, and Magnum P.I.

Al Sapienza - Rick Lindo

Al Sapienza

Al Sapienza makes a prominent appearance as Rick Lindo, a mob boss who puts Colter in his place after he infiltrated their operations inside a hotel.

Sapienza is perhaps best known for his role as Mikey Palmice in The Sopranos, Marty Spinella in House of Cards, and Marsh in Reacher.

J.J. Soria - Vargas

J.J. Soria

Vargas is a mob gang member who becomes allies with Colter since the victim is his longtime friend. The character is played on-screen by J.J. Soria.

Soria can be seen in The Oath, The Flight Attendant, and Gentefied.

Reilly Dolman - Casey

Reilly Dolman

Reilly Dolman's Casey is Ivy's cousin and a delivery boy from her well-established bakery.

Dolman's notable credits include Supernatural, Travelers, and Billy the Kid.

Amy Pietz - Ivy Hale

Amy Pietz

Amy Pietz joins the guest star lineup as Ivy Hale, a wealthy bakery owner who is determined to find her son by whatever means necessary.

Pietz recently appeared in Paradise Episode 7 on Hulu. The actress also starred in Caroline in the City, The Lincoln Lawyer, and Wolf Pack.

Here are the other main characters who appeared in Tracker Season 2, Episode 11:

Justin Hartley - Colter Shaw

Fiona Rene - Reenie Greene

Learn more about the cast of Tracker Season 2.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 11 Plot Recap

Reenie Taps In Colter for Help

Fiona Rene & Michael Rady

Tracker Season 2, Episode 11, "Shades of Gray," begins with Colter Shaw being held hostage by two armed men. The scene then shifts to 18 hours earlier as Reenie and Elliott are preparing for date night.

However, the pair's romantic evening is interrupted after Elliott receives a phone call from his high-profile client, Ivy Hale, who is asking for help to track down her son who has been missing for two days.

Reenie calls Colter to let him know about his next job. It turns out that Ivy's 23-year-old son, Matt, has gone missing after going out for lunch, but he never came back. The reward to find him is $50,000.

Ivy owns a chain of cupcake stores on the East Coast. As a single mom, she is trying to make ends meet, but the IRS has caught up with her for not paying the right taxes.

The next morning, Colter visits Ivy to learn more about her son and the day he went missing. He also meets her cousin, Casey, who also serves as the bakery's delivery courier.

She reveals to Colter that Matt is seeing a married woman, but it is unknown if it is related to his disappearance.

Ivy and Casey clearly do not get along, and Colter uses this to his advantage by asking Casey what he knows about the mother-son dynamic.

He tells Colter that Ivy and Matt had a huge fight before he went missing and he was planning to go on an out-of-town trip with his coworkers.

Colter Investigates Matt's Personal & Professional Lives

Justin Hartley & Amy Pietz

After learning about Matt from his mom and relative, Colter decides to visit his workplace to get some clues about his potential whereabouts.

Thankfully, the receptionist, Janice, is more than willing to help Colter (due to his charm) to get inside Matt's office and go through his search history on his work computer.

He ends up finding the identity of Matt's girlfriend: Lucy Anderhausen. Janice tells him that she saw Matt and Lucy getting intimate, hinting that they are up to "something naughty."

After going through his computer, Colter checks on Randy to help crack the case.

Bobby, who is still dealing with some family drama, is still absent in Tracker Season 2's new episode, but CBS did confirm that Bobby will return at some point.

Randy unearths more details about Matt's affair with Lucy, telling him that she has an isolated second condo unit that isn't shared with her husband.

After sending the address, Colter heads to the condo unit to investigate.

Colter Unpacks a Dangerous Conspiracy

Justin Hartley

After sneaking into the building, Colter ends up finding a tied up Lucy who appears to have been attacked by unknown assailants.

He unties her and she tells him the truth about the state of her marriage and relationship with Matt. She confirms that she has been separated from her husband for quite some time, and Matt is the guy she truly loves.

Lucy also explains what happened to Matt. It turns out that two Eastern European individuals abducted him from her condo, with a woman saying that Matt is the "right guy" and they took him and left.

She then gives Colter the name of a hotel where Matt was supposed to be hiding before the abduction happened.

At the hotel, Colter feels that something is odd because the receptionist appears to have dismissed him entirely after asking about Matt Hale.

He later finds out that an illegal scheme of sorts is happening under the hotel basement.

Colter ends up getting caught by the scary-looking men straight out of The Sopranos.

In an unexpected twist, it turns out that Colter has infiltrated an underground mafia operation and he later comes face to face with the head of the table: a guy named Rick Lindo.

Lindo reveals that Ivy Hale is not just a cupcake bakery owner. Instead, she is also a mafia boss and his longstanding rival.

While Lindo denies his involvement in Matt's disappearance, he wants his men to eliminate Colter because he has already seen too much.

Colter Teams Up With an Unexpected Ally

Justin Hartley & J.J. Soria

Circling back to the episode's opening scene, Colter is about to get killed by one of the henchmen before Vargas swoops in and kills the other guy.

Vargas tells Colter that Matt is his longtime best friend and he wants him to save Matt in exchange for letting him go.

Before they part ways, Vargas reveals to Colter that he and Matt have been receiving suspicious texts from a burner number, seemingly setting the stage for a conflict between the two rival mobs.

Whoever is sending that text is the big bad in this episode, and Vargas and Colter need to work together to stop this mysterious person and eventually put a halt to an all-out mob war in New York.

After sorting things out and revealing the truth to Reenie and Elliot, the kidnappers send a threatening message to Ivy, giving her a deadline and the location of the drop where she will exchange a ransom for Matt.

Colter confronts Ivy about her other shady business, but she ultimately fires him since she wants to handle everything herself.

He warns her that an outside force is trying to manipulate both gangs into starting a war, and Matt will be caught at the crossfire. She ignores his warning and decides to go to the dropoff and give the mastermind the money.

Did Colter Save Matt?

Justin Hartley

Colter meets with Reenie and Elliott to give back his truck.

Elliott insists that Ivy wants to come clean and leave the mafia business behind to start fresh with Matt, meaning that someone else (not the rival gang) is pulling the strings and orchestrating the gang war.

Colter asks Randy's help to track the burner number that has been texting Matt, Ivy, and Vargas, and he gives him the location of the culprit. Randy also manages to track down Matt's location, but Colter can't be in two places at once.

As a result, Colter asks Vargas' help to save Matt, and he ends up killing the two kidnappers and saves his friend.

As for Colter, it is revealed that Ivy's cousin, Casey, was the man behind the whole thing because he wants to take over the business for himself.

Colter saves Ivy from Casey and the suspect ends up dead after a tense standoff with our resident rewardist.

After saving her life, Ivy tells Colter that she owes him one, meaning that he can cash in for a favor sometime in the future. This is on top of the $50,000 reward that he will get because Matt is safe and sound.

The episode ends with Colter and Reenie spending some quiet moment outside his van. The pair clearly has chemistry, but it's too bad that Reenie has a new boyfriend.

Hopefully, the time will come for Colter and Reenie to take a chance and get together someday.

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+.