Tracker: Here's How Much Money Colter Has Made from Every Job

Tracker's lead protagonist, Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley), has earned many notable cash rewards, and the full sum might surprise fans. As a rewards seeker, Colter is hired by clients (mostly desperate family members) to find their missing loved ones in exchange for a fee. Sometimes, though, Colter chooses not to collect the reward because he believes that helping his clients matters more to him.

After earning the reward money, Colter splits the payment among the rest of his team, which includes lawyer Reenie Greene (Fiona Rene), his handler Velma (Abby McEnany), and resident hacker Bobby Exley (played by Eric Graise who was missing in action in the latter episodes of Tracker Season 2). It is unknown what percentage of the reward each member gets, but given Colter's heavy lifting, he is assumed to get a good chunk of the money.

How Much Money Has Colter Earned on Tracker?

Outside of Colter Shaw's family drama, Tracker Season 1 established his expertise in finding missing people, which is why he earned many rewards in the show's 13-episode debut run on CBS.

Right off the bat in Tracker Episode 1, Colter already earned $70,000 after finding Jesse Bowers and Gil Brown. Episode 2 followed with a $35,000 reward for Colter after successfully tracking down Jackson Cheong, while he also earned $5,000 for saving Mia Stine in Episode 3.

It's worth noting that Colter doesn't receive any rewards in some of the episodes because he is either helping a friend (like Bobby and Reenie in Tracker Season 1, Episode 7) or he doesn't feel like collecting the reward.

In Tracker Episode 6, Colter teamed up with his rival, Billie Matalon (played by Justin Hartley's real-life wife, Sofia Pernas), to do a job with a whopping $250,000 reward. While they successfully accomplished the job, the FBI ended up freezing their client's assets, and they ended up collecting nothing.

Rounding out the rewards in Season 1, Colter also collected $20,000 (Episode 5), $10,000 (Episode 8), $30,000 (Episode 9), and $5,000 (Episode 13).

The total for Colter's total earnings in Season 1 came down to $175,000.

In Tracker Season 2, Colter had his fair share of wealthy yet interesting clients, such as a run-in with a crime lord, a supernatural cult, an undercover security agency, and a deadly Montana mountainside.

Colter received three instances of $50,000 rewards in Season 2 (Episodes 4, 10, and 11). His other rewards include $25,000 after finding four friends who have gone missing in the woods in Tracker Season 2, Episode 6, $20,000 for finding a missing woman who vanished in a fitting room, and another $20,000 for searching for a victim in Area 51.

The resident rewards seeker then received $10,000 for finding a mother who was abducted by an ex-convict, while he also earned $5,000 for helping a brother find his sister who has the supernatural ability to heal people.

Colter's earnings in Tracker Season 2 came to a total of $230,000, which is significantly higher than the previous season.

As a result, Colter earned a grand total of $405,000 in Tracker Seasons 1 and 2.