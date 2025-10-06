'Tracker' Just Permanently Replaced 1 Main Character for Season 3

A new report confirmed that Tracker Season 3 will permanently replace one original member of Colter Shaw's team. The trending CBS action drama series follows expert rewardist Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) as he goes on various missions to find missing people across the United States. While he is a lone wolf at heart, Colter still relies on his small team to help with tracking down potential suspects and victims. Colter's team includes his lawyer friend Renee (Fiona Rene), his handler Velma, and expert hacker Bobby.

Tracker Season 2 saw Colter's team expand by adding the quirky and reliable Randy (Chris Lee) into the mix, serving as Bobby's replacement while he deals with a family issue. Although Bobby returned in the final few episodes of the show's sophomore run, Randy decided to stick around, setting up his much bigger role in Tracker Season 3.

CBS

Speaking with TV Line ahead of Season 3's debut on CBS, Tracker showrunner Elwood Reid confirmed that Randy will continue to have a recurring role in the brand-new season, noting that he will definitely serve as Bobby's replacement following Eric Graise's confirmed exit.

After confirming that Bobby's departure will be explained, Reid spoke about Randy's arc in Season 3, pointing out that he will continue to help Colter, assisting Reenie with her law practice, and "sticking around and working out of her office:"

"Bobby felt very nestled into his place, whereas Randy’s been casting about. Without giving too much away, in the wake of [what happened with] Reenie — having had that breach at her company with Sharp, her being kidnapped and taken, and her boyfriend being shot — she’s in a fragile, somewhat dark place, although she’s trying to mask it. One of the things that she does is she brings Randy out to get her security up to snuff. That sparks a conversation about him perhaps sticking around and working out of her office — both with Colter and helping her with her law practice."

The showrunner also teased the dynamic between Randy and Reenie in Tracker Season 3, teasing that seeing them together on-screen "made a huge difference:"

"Having Chris Lee in the same space that Fiona Rene is in just gets you [more]. The stuff we’ve seen so far is so much fun. It has made a huge difference. Now, when Colter calls, it feels like he’s calling into something already in motion. This is all part of my ‘evil plan’ to use Fiona more — the more you can build out her world, the more the show benefits."

Alongside Eric Graise, another Tracker mainstay, Abby McEnany, who plays Velma, also departed the series ahead of Season 3. This means that Colter's only two remaining team members when Season 3 begins are Randy and Reenie.

Reid further clarified that Velma and Bobby's exits are due to getting "the most creative juice," and giving Randy an expanded role allows Tracker to "tell other stories and build out what [Reenie's] world looks like" outside of Colter:

"We didn’t ‘replace’ Velma or Bobby. It’s about where I get the most creative juice. What happened with Randy last year was that he popped in these little pieces with Fiona, and I thought, ‘He makes Fiona better. What if they were in the same space every week?’ And now, with more characters in the office, we can tell other stories and build out what her world looks like when she’s not helping Colter."

While Bobby's exit will be explained in Season 3, Episode 1, many are still speculating why Eric Graise had to leave Tracker, especially after fans were concerned about his character's fate after it broke a discouraging record of absences in Season 2.

In the same interview with TV Line, Reid confirmed that Bobby "seized on a good opportunity," potentially for his cybersecurity business. It's worth noting that helping out Colter is not Bobby's main job since he is mainly running his own company:

"He seized on a good opportunity. That doesn’t mean these people can’t come back, but we wanted to consolidate and build out Reenie’s office a bit more."

Meanwhile, Randy already slowly transitioned to Colter's team in Tracker Season 2, Episode 18, when he stayed in Bobby's headquarters to form a tag team of hackers while helping out Colter in his mission. His dynamic with Colter was further cemented in Season 2, Episode 17, after he joined him in his active pursuit of a suspect during one mission.

Reid's confirmation that Reenie and Randy will be sharing office space in Tracker Season 3 allows more storytelling opportunities, and it could even lead to a friendship that could further establish a strong foundation for Colter's team.

Based on Jeffery Deaver's 2019 novel, The Never Game, Tracker stars Justin Hartley, Fiona Rene, Chris Lee, and a plethora of new guest stars in Season 3. The brand-new season of the action drama series will premiere on CBS on October 19, 2025.

Why Randy's Bigger Role Is Exciting for Tracker Season 3

CBS

Randy was a breath of fresh air in Tracker Season 2, and many fans loved his dynamic, not just with Colter, but with the rest of the cast. Chris Lee's charisma and positive energy added some much much-needed life and humor to Colter's missions. Randy also further cemented himself as Colter's life-saving tech guy in Season 2 after he proved that he has what it takes to deliver during high-stakes cases.

Seeing Randy more with Reenie allows the character to grow and not confine himself to just helping out Colter with cybersecurity issues. His newfound dynamic with Reenie allows the character to be fleshed out, with viewers potentially learning more about his backstory.

Given that Randy will stick around, this could mean that there are episodes that might see the return of him in the field with Colter, adding more layers to their buddy cop dynamic that began in Season 2. This is possible after Justin Hartley confirmed that Tracker will have a record-breaking 22 episodes in Season 3, meaning that there could be more installments focusing on Randy and Reenie's personal journeys.