Is Dr. Archer Leaving Chicago Med? The Character's Future Fate Revealed

Chicago Med's Dr. Archer (played by Steven Weber) could be leaving the series after drama in the most recent episode.

Weber is part of a top-notch cast of stars in Chicago Med's 10th season, which returned to the small screen in September. He joined the crew in Season 6 as a longtime trauma surgeon and emergency physician who also served in the Navy while mentoring Brian Tee's Doctor Ethan Choi.

This season started with plenty of major changes thanks to several Chicago Med characters vacating the series after Season 9. The question after the show's last episode is whether Dr. Archer could be in for the same fate.

Is Dr. Archer Leaving Chicago Med?

Steven Weber

Season 6, Episode 10 of Chicago Med ended with a potential exit scare for Steven Weber's Dr. Dean Archer.

Archer and Dr. Caitlin Lenox were at odds in the new episode as the two ED chiefs worked on the same teenage patient, Jordan. He suffered a brain injury after a rockslide hit a disciplinary camp that left the doctors with a tough choice — to treat him medically or through surgery.

Dr. Archer wanted to stick to the medicinal route while Dr. Lenox was advocating for the youngster to go into surgery. Having to go around the camp's powerful director, Lenox got her wish and rushed Jordan into surgery with Dr. Samuel Abrams.

Tragically, this resulted in Jordan's death on the operating table, leaving Lenox in tears and Archer furious. Lenox did not want to hear Archer's rebuttal, but Archer gave it anyway, lambasting her for her decision as he told her that she would "answer for this."

What Will Happen in Chicago Med Season 10?

Chicago Med is no stranger to characters leaving, as fans recently saw Dr. Crockett leave the building after five seasons of work. That question now lies with Dr. Archer after he laid into Dr. Lenox and heightened the tension between them past the point of no return.

This moment sets up an expectedly drama-filled moment between them in Season 10, Episode 6, as Director Sharon Goodwin may have a difficult decision to make between her two doctors.

With Goodwin currently going through her own struggles thanks to a stalker who is after her, fans will be curious to see which of these two stories, if either, takes a backseat.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 2 already saw Goodwin deal with the difficulties of laying people off, making this decision even harder. She surely will not want to leave herself even more short-staffed, but this fight is one that seemingly cannot be ignored.

Also important to remember is the departure of Archer's son, Sean, who was fired for being combative with patients earlier this season. The elder Archer may already be on edge after that moment, which certainly has plenty concerned that his time on the show may be nearing an end.

New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and stream the following day on Peacock.