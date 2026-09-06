Avengers Doomsday: All 10 Villains Confirmed to Appear, Ranked By Power Level

Avengers: Doomsday is officially bringing back 10 critical Marvel villains in a very different way. Doomsday is truly a mission to survive for everyone, heroes and villains alike, as Incursions sweep the Multiverse and wipe out everything in their path. Just as Chris Hemsworth's Thor declared in his Gladiator-esque teaser speech, everyone must "put aside [their] petty squabbles" if they hope to survive the Incursions and defeat Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Almost eight years ago, Avengers: Infinity War was uniquely a tale about its villain, using Josh Brolin's Thanos as its main character. Once again, Doomsday is putting an antagonist in the driver's seat by acting as Victor von Doom's story as he looks to save the Multiverse his way, likely by creating Battleworld, on which he rules. In order to achieve that goal, Doom must first contend with the Avengers, X-Men, New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and 10 former Marvel villains.

Ranking Avengers: Doomsday's 10 Villains (& Former Villains) by Power Level

10.) Yelena Belova

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For the most part, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova has been one of the most beloved new superhero additions in the Multiverse Saga, even recently stepping up to become the next Black Widow after leading the way in Thunderbolts*.

However, before she gave orders to the New Avengers, Yelena was a former Black Widow assassin working sketchy black ops jobs under Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. She reached her villainous peak in Disney+’s Hawkeye, in which she was hired to kill Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton.

As far as Avengers: Doomsday’s power ranking is concerned, Yelena, sadly, falls near the bottom due to her lack of superpowers, relying mostly on her expertise in hand-to-hand combat and ordinary weapons. That said, her close relationship to Lewis Pullman’s Bob Reynolds means that if she ends up in any kind of mortal danger, the Sentry, or worse, the Void, will likely be there to save her.

9.) Bucky

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Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes has been a hero for so long in the MCU across the Captain America and Avengers franchises that it's easy to forget that he was once the Winter Soldier, a terrorist asset brainwashed by HYDRA. He arrives in Doomsday powered with the Super Soldier Serum, a high-tech vibranium arm, and the full support of his new team, the New Avengers.

Concern has been building that the MCU is preparing to kill off Bucky in Doomsday or Secret Wars, partly due to Stan's commitments to The Batman 2. But, equally, Bucky's demise may be fitting as the character has now spent 15 years in the MCU, exhausting much of his potential and setting him up for a truly tragic death.

8.) US Agent

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Although Wyatt Russell's John Walker may have entered the MCU with heroic intentions to become the next Captain America and serve his country, he became a villain in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. His execution of one of the Flag Smashers with the legendary vibranium shield was undeniably a villainous turn, even if he has since strived to redeem himself as U.S. Agent.

He may not have Steve Rogers' old vibranium shield anymore, but he still has years of military expertise and, most importantly, the Super Soldier Serum. While only time will tell how much impact Walker makes in Doomsday, the true fun with his comeback will be seeing him interact with multiple other Captain Americas.

7.) Mystique

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Rebecca Romijn's return as Mystique from the early 2000s X-Men movies marks a major step up in the power ranking from U.S. Agent and his fellow New Avengers. After all, Raven Darkholme is both the first of Doomsday's mutant villains and the first entry on the ranking with superpowers beyond a basic Super Soldier.

She may not have any extreme super-strength, generally being limited to peak human status in most areas, but Mystique's shape-shifting abilities allow her to infiltrate her enemies' ranks and cause chaos. Only time will tell how she uses those talents to her benefit when the Avengers and X-Men clash in Doomsday, as the trailers so far have only shown her turning into Yelena Belova to fight her.

6.) Ghost

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While most of the New Avengers range in power level from powerless assassin to Super Soldier, Hannah John-Kamen's Ava Starr, aka Ghost, stands above her colleagues with her unique phasing and Quantum Realm mutation. Those powers harken back to Ant-Man and the Wasp, where Ghost was the sympathetic villain for Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, with whom she will share the screen in Doomsday.

For the most part, it's unclear what Ghost will be doing in Doomsday and who she will be operating with, as there was no sign of her with Yelena Belova and the other heroes fighting the X-Men in the Fox universe. It seems likely that she, along with characters like Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, Namor, Invisible Woman, and more, has some other crucial spoilery objective to accomplish that remains top secret.

5.) Namor

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Tenoch Huerta's Namor was one of the first mutants introduced on Earth-616, revealing himself as the ruler of the advanced underwater nation of Talokan. While Namor has treaded water between hero and villain for years in Marvel Comics, his MCU debut came as the antagonist of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when he led Talokan to war against the secretive African nation.

Namor's heightened strength and durability, his ability to operate in the skies and underwater, and his command over the Talokan army make him a powerful foe. However, Wakanda Forever proved that, yes, he can be defeated, albeit with immense difficulty and sacrifices from Letitia Wright's Shuri.

4.) Magneto

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As an Omega-level mutant, the metal-manipulator Magneto is one of Marvel's most powerful villains, as his power is practically limitless. He has been known in the past to manipulate the Earth's magnetic field, shut down the planet's power grid, and pull satellites out of orbit, solidifying his immense status.

As a villain, Erik Lehnsherr is not one to be trifled with, but in his elder years, now played by an 87-year-old Sir Ian McKellen, Magneto has given up his old ways and officially joined the X-Men. But that doesn't mean that he won't do anything it takes to protect his world from Incursions and anyone else who threatens it.

McKellen already spoiled major details about Magneto's return, confirming that he "destroyed New Jersey" during production. It's unclear what would bring Magneto to destroy the Big Apple's neighbor, but some have theorized that it may be the result of an Incursion between his X-Men universe and the RaimiVerse.

3.) Doctor Doom

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While every other Marvel villain featured in Doomsday is both familiar and allied with the heroes to save the Multiverse, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is brand new AND the ultimate villain of both this movie and next year's Secret Wars. Still, it seems Victor von Doom will begin the story as a friend and ally of the Fantastic Four before unveiling the tragic backstory that led to his villainy.

Between Doom's genius-level intellect, mastery of the mystic arts, world-altering plans, and manipulative talents, he is a true force to be reckoned with. This time around, Doom is expected to see himself as the Multiverse's one and only savior from the Incursions, who is looking to harness whatever power he can to save and rule over its surviving remnants as he creates Battleworld.

Avengers 5's trailers have made it clear that Doom is even more dangerous than Thanos, not just because of his unique blend of magic and science, but because his armor was capable of stopping Thor's Stormbreaker with just one hand. To defeat Doom, Earth's Mightiest Heroes will truly need a miracle.

2.) Sentry

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The Multiverse Saga’s most overpowered new supervillain/superhero arrived where one would least expect it: amongst a team full of Super Soldiers and powerless misfits in Thunderbolts*. The 2025 flick introduced Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds, better known as the Sentry.

As a meth addict with a troubled upbringing, Bob was experimented on as part of Valentina and O.X.E.'s Project Sentry. Despite O.X.E.'s hopes to create the perfect superhero, the experimentation also amplified Bob's darkness into the Void, unleashing a shadowy realm of mental prisons upon New York.

Fortunately, Bob is now part of the New Avengers and will officially return in his more heroic Sentry form in Doomsday. There's no doubt his powers, described in the comics as that of "a million exploding sons," are far above almost everyone else in Doomsday, between his flight, near-limitless strength, telekinesis, heat generation, and, if things take a dark turn, terrifying Void abilities.

1.) Loki

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Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, son of Odin (biologically the Frost Giant king Laufrey) and formerly the God of Mischief, boarded the MCU 15 years ago as the main villain of Thor and The Avengers, working under Thanos to conquer Earth. Even back then, Loki was no joke, thanks to his powerful blend of Asgardian and Frost Giant magic.

Years later, the MCU has a brand new Loki Variant, plucked from shortly after he was defeated by Earth's Mightiest Heroes, who is now anything but a villain. After two seasons of Disney+'s Loki, the former villain has been redeemed into one of the Multiverse's greatest and most powerful heroes: the God of Stories.

Having saved the Multiverse by sentencing itself to a purgatory of holding the timeline's branches together, Loki now holds immense power over all of reality that may have placed him in Doctor Doom's sights as he seeks to create Battleworld.