Avengers: Doomsday's First Death Might've Just Been Spoiled

The casting of one MCU actor in Matt Reeves' sequel to The Batman raises doubts about their character's chances in Doomsday.

By Pierre Chanliau Posted:
Steve Rogers, Avengers Doomsday logo

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- In This Article: Avengers: Doomsday
Release Date
May 01, 2026
Platform
Theaters
Actors
Genres
Action
Adventure
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Superhero
- About The Author: Pierre Chanliau
Pierre Chanliau began as a news & feature writer for The Direct at the site's launch in 2020. As a longtime reader of superhero comic books, Pierre's knowledge of Marvel and DC is extensive, informing his reporting and editorial pieces regarding the MCU and DCU.

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