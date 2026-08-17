Lucasfilm Confirms 4 Star Wars Projects Releasing in 2027

Lucasfilm has confirmed at least four Star Wars projects scheduled for release in 2027. Star Wars has been an important brand under Disney's umbrella, though in recent years its output of live-action and animated series, as well as theatrical releases, has varied. However, in 2027, Star Wars will be back and stronger than ever with at least one new release across all of these formats.

2026 saw Star Wars return to theaters after seven years with The Mandalorian & Grogu, which had mixed results. Meanwhile, animation came back in a big way for Star Wars on Disney+ with the new series, Maul: Shadow Lord, and Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi.

Looking ahead, 2027 is primed to be an even bigger and better year for Lucasfilm film, TV, and animation, with several major Star Wars releases now confirmed following Disney's D23 Expo in 2026.

All the Confirmed 2026 Star Wars Releases

Ahsoka Season 2

Disney+

After what will end up being a four-year break between seasons, Disney finally confirmed Ahsoka Season 2's release window at its D23 Presentation in August, sharing it will hit Disney+ early in 2027, on January 20, making it the first new Star Wars release of the year.

Ahsoka is currently the only ongoing live-action Star Wars TV series, and its second season will continue the story of Rosario Dawson's Jedi and her Star Wars Rebels accomplices, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Ahsoka's former mentor, Anakin Skywalker (played by Hayden Christensen), is also set to reappear in Season 2.

Ahsoka Season 2 will be a continuation of Star Wars' MandoVerse, and could have big implications for the future of those characters and the TV universe itself.

Star Wars: A New Hope 50th Anniversary Release

Star Wars

2027 will mark 50 years since Star Wars first graced cinema screens with Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977. To celebrate the milestone, Disney is re-releasing the original movie in cinemas for a limited time, with a newly restored version that will reportedly also be available in IMAX.

The original film that started it all featured Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Organa, and Harrison Ford as Han Solo, on an adventure through the galaxy to stop the Galactic Empire and its Death Star.

The film inspired 8 sequels in the Skywalker Saga and dozens of spin-offs, prequels, and sequels across video games, books, TV, theme parks, and film, and in 2027, Disney will celebrate where it all began.

Star Wars: Starfighter

Star Wars

Coming hot off the heels of Star Wars: A New Hope's release is Lucasfilm's next big original theatrical release, Star Wars: Starfighter. The movie is set to take theaters on May 28, 2027.

The new film starring Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray, directed by Shawn Levy, is said to be completely disconnected from any other Star Wars story, telling an original story about the fastest Starfighter in existence. Matt Smith, Mia Goth, and Aaron Pierre also feature in the film in unknown roles.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord Season 2

Disney+

Maul - Shadow Lord quickly captivated audiences in Season 1 with its daring new animation style and its tale of morally gray heroes and villains, as Sam Witwer's ex-Sith Lord, Maul, attempts to rebuild his power under the thumb of the Empire and finds a new ally in the conflicted Jedi Padawan, Devon Izara.

Season 2 of Maul - Shadow Lord was quickly confirmed as being in development, with Witwer confirming it wouldn't take "too, too long" between seasons. That window was recently narrowed even further at D23, with executive producer Matt Michnovetz confirming on a panel (via @ForceGhostPod) that Season 2 of Maul - Shadow Lord would premiere in 2027.

Michnovetz didn't narrow down Maul - Shadow Lord Season 2's release any further, but given the stacked schedule Star Wars already has in the first half of the year, it's likely Lucasfilm will want to save this one for later in 2027.

Beyond these four confirmed releases, it's unclear what else may be in store for Star Wars in 2027 and beyond.

While Lucasfilm has several Star Wars movies in development, none have advanced far enough to enter production. Similarly, on the TV side, Star Wars has no confirmed live-action series beyond Ahsoka Season 2, and Maul: Shadow Lord is the main animated show outside the Star Wars universe right now. The universe still sees a consistent dose of LEGO and children's programming, but on the live-action front, Lucasfilm will need to address what the future looks like beyond next year, potentially at Star Wars Celebration in 2027.