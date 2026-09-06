Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Will Officially Resurrect 1 Major Superhero From 'Deadpool & Wolverine' — But As A Different Version

One Deadpool & Wolverine hero will make their way back to the MCU after Avengers: Doomsday, but in a new form. Deadpool 3 marked a pivotal moment in MCU history, becoming the first movie to center heavily on characters formerly owned by 20th Century Fox before Disney purchased the company. Considering the movie's reliance on multiversal characters, it is only natural that a few of them will be reused and revamped.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will bring back Elodie Yung to reprise her role as Elektra Natchios, as confirmed by set videos. While her role in the new season is unknown, this will make the dark heroine's first appearance in the MCU since she was presumed dead at the end of 2017's The Defenders on Netflix.

Marvel Studios, Marvel Television

This comes after Jennifer Garner reprised her take on Elektra in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, her third appearance in the role after 2003's Daredevil and 2005's Elektra. Garner was confirmed for a role in the movie via trade reports and played a major supporting role in the back half. Now, it seems as though Yung will be taking the reins for the MCU's take on Elektra.

Other Deadpool & Wolverine Characters Coming Back to the MCU in New Forms

Deadpool

Marvel Studios

While his future in the MCU is not confirmed, Ryan Reynolds is expected to continue his run as Deadpool in upcoming Marvel movies. Following two solo Deadpool movies with 20th Century Fox, he finally made his MCU debut as Wade Wilson in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

Some rumors pointed to Reynolds playing a role in Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, or both when the two blockbusters help close out the Multiverse Saga. Additionally, Marvel is reportedly interested in making a fourth Deadpool movie, with the expectation that it will be another gory, R-rated action blockbuster for the Merc With a Mouth.

Wolverine

Marvel Studios

Along with Deadpool, Hugh Jackman made his glorious return to the Marvel universe as James “Logan” Howlett/Wolverine in 2024. This marked his 10th appearance and his first time donning the claws since the original Logan's death in his R-rated 2017 solo threequel.

While Jackman's future is not set in stone, there is a chance he may reprise his iconic mutant in one or both of the next Avengers movies. From there, Marvel Studios is expected to bring a new Wolverine in along with the rest of the X-Men, but casting likely will not be announced until the team’s first MCU solo movie gets closer to production.

Gambit

Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine finally unveiled a character who had been years in the making: Channing Tatum's Remy LeBeau/Gambit. The Cajun card-slinger debuted in the MCU after his Fox solo movie was canceled, and he became an instant fan-favorite behind his kinetic energy powers and iconic playing cards.

Tatum is confirmed for the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, and those in attendane at this year's CinemaCon in Las Vegas witnessed footage of an epic confrontation between him and Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi. While Tatum may return in Secret Wars, a new Gambit is expected to take the spotlight in the MCU’s upcoming X-Men film.

X-23

Marvel Studios

At only 11 years old, Dafne Keen took on the massive challenge of joining the Logan cast as Laura, who was eventually revealed to be X-23. She would later reprise the role in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, joining the titular leads as part of the team of heroes that went up against Cassandra Nova.

While nothing is confirmed yet for Keen's future, many hope to see her play the young clawed mutant in the next two Avengers movies, the first of which already has a big X-Men presence.

Blade

Marvel Studios

Following a massive 20-year gap, Wesley Snipes shocked the MCU fandom by suiting up for the fourth time as Eric Brooks, better known as Blade, in Deadpool & Wolverine. Bringing the same R-rated flair that the half-vampire vampire hunter is known for, he put aside a reportedly long feud with Reynolds and became one of the biggest surprises in the MCU's first Deadpool film.

Blade's MCU future is murkier than that of any major character, as Mahershala Ali's Blade solo movie has been delayed indefinitely and removed from Marvel's schedule. Although Ali seems to want to bring the character back after his voiceover debut in Eternals, Blade's production status remains in limbo, with no signs of when questions about its production and release will be answered.

Bullseye

Marvel Studios, Marvel Television

Only making a small cameo, Curtis Rowland Small delivered a version of the classic Daredevil villain Bullseye in Deadpool & Wolverine. The character had no lines in the movie and was only seen in the Ant-Man arena alongside other legacy Marvel characters from across the multiverse as they fought Team Deadpool.

The MCU will feature Bullseye once again in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, played by Wilson Bethel, following his work in Season 3 of Netflix's Daredevil and the first two seasons of Born Again.