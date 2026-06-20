Don't Fret MCU Fans, Mahershala Ali's Blade Isn't Dead Yet

While the wait for Blade in the MCU has been arduous, MCU fans should still be excited for his upcoming arrival. The story of Blade's place (or lack thereof) in the MCU is mired in disappointment, considering he was teased for a role in the greater Marvel universe nearly a decade ago. Even so, there is still plenty to look forward to from Marvel's most famous daywalker.

As of writing, Marvel Studios' solo Blade movie is still shelved indefinitely after being initially announced for development in July 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con, with star Mahershala Ali in the titular role. Originally scheduled for release in November 2023, the film has faced numerous delays over the last seven years, including multiple directors joining and leaving the project and multiple versions of the script being written.

However, despite these issues, Blade is still set to be part of the MCU on multiple fronts. In May 2026, insider Daniel Richtman reported that Marvel was considering using Blade in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. However, he did not specify whether it would be Mahershala Ali's MCU Blade or Wesley Snipes' version of the hero (who previously appeared in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine).

Marvel Animation

Additionally, rumors pointed to Marvel being in development on a Midnight Sons movie, but there is no release or production timeframe. Blade is rumored to be a major character in this movie, alongside other heroes like Moon Knight, Dane Whitman, and Ghost Rider.

In Marvel's animated slate, Blade appeared in Marvel Zombies Season 1, adapted with the powers of Moon Knight in this universe after teaming up with Khonshu. This version of Blade met a tragic end in Episode 4, as he was incinerated and vaporized by a massive lightning blast from Thor after the God of Thunder turned into a zombie. Mahershala Ali did not voice Blade here; rather, Todd William stepped in for the role.

Marvel Animation

As Marvel looks to bring Blade into bigger ensemble movies, his solo movie has seemingly been delayed until at least Phase 7 or later. Ali has not spoken about the movie since the press tour for Jurassic World: Rebirth in 2025, during which he said he was unsure what Marvel's plans were but still wanted the movie to happen.

The Major Struggles Surrounding the MCU's Blade Movie

Marvel Studios

No movie in the MCU has gone through as many issues as Blade has in getting off the ground. Its most recent designated release date was November 7, 2025, but by that time, no new updates had been made public about the first solo movie for Eric Brooks in the MCU. Some even suggested that Marvel cancel the movie in favor of the rumored Midnight Sons film.

Considering the lack of updates on Blade's upcoming solo movie over the last couple of years, it is unlikely to come to fruition before 2027, maybe even 2028. With Mahershala Ali not getting any younger (he is currently 52), even with his passion for the role, Marvel may have to move on to a younger actor to bring this character to life.

Both he and the original Blade actor, Wesley Snipes (who helmed the role in the early 2000s, pre-Marvel Studios), could still appear in the Multiverse Saga, in movies like Avengers: Secret Wars. Either way, Marvel does not seem to want to give up on Ali as Blade just yet. Even so, the odds on Blade playing a major role in the MCU soon seem bleak in the immediate future, as fans wait for new updates on what the plan is for this iconic character.