Marvel Studios' Mutant Roster Now Includes 12 Members (Photos)

Marvel Studios currently has 12 mutant heroes on its roster going into Avengers: Doomsday and ahead of Phase 7's expected X-Men reboot. Marvel Studios acquired the rights to introduce the X-Men into the MCU roughly seven years ago in 2019. Mutants have cropped up already in the Multiverse Saga in alternate-world stories like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Deadpool & Wolverine, with only a select few actually appearing on Earth-616.

That will all change after Avengers: Secret Wars with the upcoming X-Men reboot movie coming in Phase 7 from Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier. But, before then, Marvel Studios is teeing up a swansong for Fox's OG X-Men actors in Doomsday and Secret Wars, with some familiar faces showing up to take on Earth's Mightiest Heroes as Incursions threaten both of their worlds.

Get To Know Marvel Studios' 12 Confirmed Mutants So Far

Wolverine

Marvel Studios

Hugh Jackman's Logan got a new beginning with Deadpool & Wolverine as a new Variant of his legendary X-Men hero, complete with his familiar mutant healing factor, adamantium skeleton, and retractable, piercing claws.

Wolverine has been reported to play a minor role in Avengers: Doomsday before expanding into a larger part in Secret Wars. Furthermore, rumors suggest that Marvel Studios is planning to release a fourth Wolverine solo movie with Jackman.

Deadpool

Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine also brought Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth into the Marvel Studios playbook, ready to bring a host of fourth-wall breaks and outrageous quips to a whole new universe. The live-action Deadpool got his powers when a brutal experiment activated his dormant X-gene.

Most are expecting to see Deadpool interact with the wider MCU for the first time properly in the next Avengers blockbusters, and, after that, he will reportedly be back for another team-up that could feature the X-Force.

Professor X

Marvel Studios

Charles Xavier has led the Fox mutants through seven X-Men movies, being played by Patrick Stewart and James MacAvoy. The former and elder of the British actors reappeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness only to die again, with yet another Variant set to appear this year in Avengers: Doomsday.

Sadly, Stewart has confirmed he will be "done with acting" after Doomsday, begining a well-deserved retirement at 85 years old. The MCU is expected to cast a new version of the telepathic mutant for its Phase 7 reboot to lead a new, younger generation of X-Men on Earth-616.

Magneto

Marvel Studios

Marvel's metal-bending mutant will be played once more by Ian McKellen later this year, with reports stating that Magneto is the "MVP" of Avengers: Doomsday.

In this version of the Fox X-Men universe, Magneto is rumored to have fulfilled his lifelong mutant dream, rulling over his safehaven utopia: Genosha. Sadly, if Doomsday is marking retirement for Patrick Stewart and Professor X, it seems likely this year will mark a true send off for Magneto as well.

Cyclops

Marvel Studios

James Marsden only returned as Cyclops for a cameo in X-Men: Days of Future Past, making his long-awaited comeback in Avengers: Doomsday his first major Marvel appearance in over two decades. Although, sadly, the eye-beam-blasting Scott Summers seemingly won't be joined by his usual love interest, Jean Grey.

Find out where fans ARE expecting to see Jean Grey in the MCU in 2026.

After three films of being relegated to black leather under Fox, Cyclops will finally wear his comic-accurate costume in Doomsday as the X-Men seemingly come to blows with the Avengers and the Sentinels.

Beast

Marvel Studios

The scientific brains behind the X-Men is Kelsey Grammer's Hank McCoy, who accidentally transformed himself into the blue-skinned and furry Beast in an attempt to cure his original X-gene mutation.

Beast is in a slightly different position to the rest of Doomsday's mutant roster, as his return was already teased in The Marvels' post-credits scene where he met Monica Rambeau, who had just crossed the boundary between worlds.

Nightcrawler

20th Century Fox

Believe it or not, Beast is only one of the three blue-skinned mutants now under the Marvel Studios umbrella as of Avengers: Doomsday, next up of which is Kurt Wagner, better known as Nightcrawler.

The teleporting German superhero was introduced in X2: X-Men United, with his original actor, The Traitors U.S. host Alan Cumming, reprising the role.

Mystique

20th Century Fox

Mystique may have been made famous by the rise of The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence, leading to her more prominent role from X-Men: First Class onwards but, before then, she was played by Rebecca Romijn.

The 53-year-old actress will reprise the shape-shifting mutant later this year, where she will likely take on members of the Avengers or Fantastic Four.

Gambit

Marvel Studios

The card-throwing superhero role of Gambit had been waiting in the wings for Magic Mike star Channing Tatum for over a decade before he finally got the chance to take on the role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

And that wasn't the end of the line, as Gambit is confirmed to return in Avengers: Doomsday, presumably as part of the Fox X-Men universe.

X-23

Marvel Studios

Hugh Jackman's original Fox swansong introduced fans to Dafne Keen's X-23, the biological daughter of his Wolverine who returned in Deadpool & Wolverine as part of the resistance against Cassandra Nova in The Void.

X-23, who goes by Laura, and the mutant talents that she inherited from her father left her MCU debut at the dinner table with Deadpool and Wolverine, seemingly setting her up to join them in any future appearances.

Ms. Marvel

Marvel Television

If the MCU were exactly like the comics, Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, would be an Inhuman. But, in one of the MCU's biggest changes yet, her Terrigen-infused stretchiness was replaced by mutant abilities that were awakened by a Kree bangle, allowing her to craft light-based constructs.

Coming off Disney+'s Ms. Marvel and big-screen crossover The Marvels, Vellani is expected to return in Avengers: Doomsday, joining other heroes to form the Champions, who will be crucial to the Multiverse Saga's conclusion.

Namor

Marvel Studios

Tenoch Huerta's Namor was only the second mutant to be introduced on Earth-616 after Ms. Marvel, with the exciting confirmation coming in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that his X-gene origins would carry over to the MCU.

Namor will be left furious in Avengers: Doomsday as his underwater kingdom of Talokan is brought to the surface, setting him up to ally with Wakanda and key superhero teams for the Multiversal conflict to come.