Marvel Studios Is Reportedly Working On Its Second Phase 7 Team-Up Movie

New insider information revealed that a second MCU team-up film is reportedly getting set for a Phase 7 release. Marvel Studios' vast catalog of heroes is about to band together on the big screen yet again with the upcoming Avengers duology of Doomsday and Secret Wars. However, beyond that, the future of the franchise's team-up efforts remains a massive question mark.

One post-Secret Wars project set to feature more than one Marvel hero joining forces under a common banner is the in-the-works X-Men reboot movie from Thunderbolts* filmmaker Jake Schreier. X-Men may not be the only team-up movie set for debut as part of the Phase 7 slate.

In a new post on X, insider Daniel Richtman revealed that the reported Deadpool 4 will be a "team-up movie:"

"Next 'Deadpool' will be a team-up movie."

A fourth Deadpool film has not been officially confirmed at Marvel Studios, but this would not be the first time the character has allied himself with other comic characters on the big screen.

Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth shared the screen with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, and he assembled the X-Force team in Deadpool 2.

On the back of this report, rumors that Deadpool 4 is a priority for Reynolds made their way online (via Puck). The actor/character is also reported to appear in some form in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

Other Phase 7 projects rumored for release include Black Panther 3, Shang-Chi 2, and Midnight Sons.

What Could Deadpool's New Team-Up Movie Be About?

Deadpool, as a character, is not necessarily known for his team-based efforts. He is not like Wolverine or Captain America, who are almost as well known for their group efforts as they are for their solo comic book stories. For the most part, Deadpool is a lone wolf.

But that does not mean he has never worked with others before. There is a foundation that a potential Deadpool 4 team-up movie could build on for its super-powered story.

Of course, there is X-Force, in which Deadpool played a pivotal role for some time in the comics. However, they have already been seen in a Deadpool film.

The Deadpool Corps, which were briefly introduced in Deadpool & Wolverine, could be where this next R-rated Marvel romp may be going. The Multiversal team is made up of various Deadpool variants from across multiple realities. Seeing as the MCU's Deadpool has plenty of practice now working within the Multiverse, perhaps this is where his next film could go.

Another direction could involve the mercenary-for-hire service, Deadpool Inc. This group was introduced in the comics by Wade Wilson after Hydra's takeover of the United States of America, which forced him to distance himself from everything and everyone he knew and loved.

He then spends his time in the now-lawless USA raiding weapons depots and engaging in other criminal mercenary activities, something that draws the eye of one Peter Parker.

While the Hydra plot seems unlikely for a Deadpool movie, given the group's dissolution within the MCU, his starting a mercenary-for-hire team, only to be challenged by Peter Parker/Spider-Man, could make for a fun blockbuster adventure.