Deadpool 4 Is Still a Ways Off as Ryan Reynolds Wants Fans ‘Surprised’ Before Jumping Back In

According to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, there may not be a rush to make Deadpool 4 a reality in the MCU. Following years of work with his R-rated character under 20th Century Fox, Reynolds brought Wade Wilson into the MCU in 2024's Deadpool and Wolverine, which became the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history. While his next appearance with Marvel Studios is not confirmed yet, anticipation is building to see him don the red and black costume again.

Ryan Reynolds confirmed that he is not in a rush to get Deadpool 4 off the ground for Marvel Studios. Speaking with Collider while promoting Welcome to Wrexam Season 5, Reynolds said that the team will "figure out when the time is right," noting that Deadpool "works best on both scarcity and surprise." Noting that he does not want to "[jump] right back into it full on right now," he also praised Marvel Studios' leadership for giving him the chance to work so closely with them:

"I have a few things written that I love. I don't know. We'll figure out when the time is right. I'm not in any huge rush right now to do anything. Deadpool works best on both scarcity and surprise, so jumping right back into it full on right now is probably something I'm not going to do. I gotta say, that Marvel team, those guys have been incredible, all of them, and I’m really, really lucky to have the opportunity to work with them the way I have, as intimately as I have."

After his first two Deadpool movies were released in 2016 and 2018, it took six more years for Deadpool and Wolverine to be made and released under Marvel Studios' watch in 2024.

After the last one became such a massive hit, reports indicated that Marvel wanted to capitalize on its success and go into development on another movie with Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. However, Reynolds has spoken publicly not only about not wanting to rush into another movie but also about how Deadpool may be used more as a supporting character moving forward.

The first three Deadpool movies are all streaming on Disney+ now. While Reynolds is not confirmed for any future appearances in the MCU, some rumors have indicated that he may play a small role in Avengers: Doomsday alongside multiple other legacy X-Men.

What Could Happen in Deadpool 4?

Marvel Studios

While some rumors have pointed to Marvel not making another solo Deadpool movie until Phase 7, the character is not expected to be an immediate priority for Marvel Studios in a solo setting. Although there is a chance he shows up in one or both of the next two Avengers movies, which close out the Multiverse Saga, he may have another lengthy gap in releases the way he did between his second and third movies.

Moving forward, Marvel seems to want to reunite Reynolds and Jackman for a second major MCU team-up, after their first full movie together gave the studio a massive critical and financial hit. Many hope this will also bring back many of the original cast members who made the first two movies such big winners, with Deadpool and Wolverine focusing more on multiversal variants scattered across the Void.

Even so, for the time being, Reynolds seems content not to give Wade Wilson a spotlight role for Marvel Studios, noting that he works best with a team of heroes. Of course, fans are already itching to see him alongside the Avengers and other MCU heroes, but this could also mean he will get to have meaningful team-up moments with other mutants outside of Wolverine as well.

After spending years poking fun at these characters, anticipation is certainly high to see how well he can work as a partner alongside these heroes (or mess everything up with his comedic nature).