Ryan Reynolds, known for his work with Deadpool, is reportedly helping develop a new movie for Deadpool and the X-Men for the MCU's expected Mutant Saga. Reynolds delivered one of the MCU's biggest hits with Deadpool & Wolverine, which grossed well over $1 billion at the global box office and earned stellar reviews in 2024. Looking forward, it appears the R-rated antihero has a bright future after moving from Fox to Disney.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is rumored to be developing a mutants team-up movie for the MCU's next saga. While the MCU's first X-Men movie is not expected to arrive for a few years, it sits as one of the franchise's most anticipated movies being released after the Multiverse Saga. Reynolds is also expected to continue playing a big role with the MCU's X-Men as Wade Wilson, finally getting a chance to interact with more mutants over the next few years.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Reynolds is said to be "making his own mutants team-up movie for next saga." However, no other details were offered regarding what the specific movie is or who will be involved.

This would not be Reynolds' first trek into producer territory, as he also had credits as a writer and producer on 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine. He had the same credits on 2018's Deadpool 2 and a producer credit on 2016's Deadpool.

For now, the MCU is in the early stages of developing its first movie centered on the X-Men, which is not expected to debut in theaters until at least Phase 7. Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier will direct this new movie, and the script is being written by The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes writer Michael Lesslie.

What Could Happen in Ryan Reynolds' X-Men/Deadpool Movie?

Marvel Comics

For now, all fans know about the MCU's X-Men is that their first movie will focus on a younger team of heroes, giving them room to grow throughout their Marvel Studios tenure. However, looking at Reynolds' movie, the best bet for the story's core characters may be a team he has already used once before - the X-Force.

Usually led and trained by Cable, X-Force is a team made up largely of outlaw mutants with more wild powersets compared to the main team of X-Men. The group also classically consists of characters with quite diverse backgrounds, which would add a new level of intrigue for the MCU's future.

2018's Deadpool 2 included a version of the X-Force featuring Terry Crews' Bedlam, Bill Skarsgard's Zeitgeist, Lewis Tan's Shatterstar, Brad Pitt's Vanisher, Rob Delaney's Peter, and Zazie Beetz's Domino. However, most of this team met quick and untimely deaths before Deadpool and Domino went after Josh Brolin's Cable.

This upcoming movie could give a new version of this team a true chance to shine in the MCU after being nothing more than cannon fodder in Deadpool 2. It may also give the MCU an opportunity to bring Wolverine onto this team, as Marvel reportedly wants to bring Hugh Jackman back for more alongside Reynolds.

For the time being, the X-Men are still a couple of years away from being fully integrated into the MCU (outside of legacy variants in the next two Avengers films). Once the franchise's first mutant movie moves further into development, fans may get a little more clarity on what Reynolds' next efforts will entail.