Deadpool 4: All 10 Marvel Characters Now Expected to Appear

Following the massive success of Deadpool & Wolverine, it is clear that Marvel Studios wants to move forward with more Deadpool movies, and when that happens, fans can expect to see a handful of familiar faces show up. Deadpool 4 has not been officially announced, but reports indicate that Marvel has definite plans to continue the franchise.

Notably, Ryan Reynolds (who plays Deadpool) already confirmed that he is working on the script for another installment in the Deadpool series. The actor revealed a few obscure details about what has been going through his mind, but, due to other reports, Marvel is not fast-tracking Deadpool 4 and wants to wait a bit before putting a lot of focus on it.

No matter what happens in Deadpool 4 or when it ends up being released, there are a few characters who played important roles in the trilogy that would almost definitely return for the fourth movie. Of course, it will be led by Reynolds' Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool), but it will also feature some other Marvel characters, both well-known and more niche.

10 Marvel Characters Expected To Appear in Deadpool 4

Deadpool

Marvel Studios

Next to nothing is known about what will happen in Deadpool 4 or when the movie will be released. The MCU as a whole is focused on two massive Avengers films (Doomsday and Secret Wars) at the moment, so Marvel will likely want to get through those first before giving any substantial resources to what comes after.

However, Reynolds revealed his ideas for the next Deadpool outing. In 2025, he said he had been working on an "ensemble" project in which the Merc with a Mouth was actually in the back seat, not at the forefront of his own project.

Specifically, Reynolds also noted that his character would be "isolated" and not part of the Avengers or the X-Men because that would be "his wish fulfillment," and he can't receive that yet in his character arc:

"I'm writing a little something right now that is, it's an ensemble, but it's, I like that he's isolated. If Deadpool becomes an Avenger, an X-Men, we're at the end. That's his wish fulfillment, you can't give him that."

However, Deadpool 4 will still be, at its heart, a Deadpool film, so fans can expect to see him at the center of the project, even if it means not being on-screen as much as he was in the first three movies.

Wolverine

Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine easily became the biggest R-rated movie of all time, so it is no secret and no surprise that Marvel wants Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to return in the next Deadpool installment.

The third Deadpool entry ended with Wade and Logan (Wolverine) together in their universe (Earth-10005), which was rejuvenated thanks to the pair's actions. Because of the events of that film, Wolverine and Deadpool are now closely tied to each other in the MCU, and with as big as Jackman and Reynolds are as a Hollywood duo, it would only make sense for Wolverine to return.

It is also worth noting that, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds admitted he "would always want Deadpool and Wolverine to be paired in some way," which is further evidence that Wolverine will continue to appear in the Deadpool franchise.

Vanessa

Marvel Studios

A Deadpool movie cannot exist without Morena Baccarin's Vanessa, so fans should absolutely expect her to appear in Deadpool 4. The actress already talked about returning to the franchise and stated she would like to have a more substantial role in the upcoming movie.

As mentioned, Deadpool 4 is so far off that no one knows the storyline, but it is possible that it explores Vanessa becoming Copycat, a superpowered Mutant character in the comics who can shapeshift.

Blind Al

Marvel Studios

Leslie Uggams' Blind Al is one of the staples of the Deadpool movies, so there is absolutely no reason that she should not be included in Deadpool 4. Essentially, Blind Al is Wade's roommate and maternal figure. However, she has just as foul a mouth as he does and is a former British Intelligence agent, which creates an interesting dynamic between the two.

Peter Wisdom

Marvel Studios

Peter Wisdom was a member of X-Force and a close friend of Wade Wilson. Originally, Peter was killed in his first mission with X-Force, but Wade went back in time and rescued him. Throughout Deadpool & Wolverine, Peter proved to be a true friend of Wade's.

Peter's inclusion in Deadpool & Wolverine was quite lighthearted, but many fell in love with the character and want him to appear in more projects. After all, according to the threequel, every universe has its own version of Peter Wisdom, and he is revered as a legend amongst the Variants of Deadpool.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Marvel Studios

Negasonic Teenage Warhead appeared in all three Deadpool films. There is a core group of side characters who have been featured across the Deadpool franchise who have earned a spot in any Deadpool entry, and she is one of them.

Negasonic is a mutant, a member of the X-Men, and a close friend of Wade Wilson. Because she has powers, she can either get in on the action or simply be there as a friend for Wade in the movies. Fans can expect to see her reprise her role in Deadpool 4.

Yukio

Marvel Studios

Similar to Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Yukio is a Mutant and X-Men member who appeared in multiple Deadpool films. She is a close friend of Wade's and Negasonic's girlfriend.

Yukio is part of that core group of characters who will likely have a role (big or small) in every Deadpool movie from here on out. That group of characters was established as being extremely important to Wade's personal life, and they add to his character arc.

Colossus

Marvel Studios

Colossus is another close friend of Wade's in the MCU and is another member of the X-Men. At one point, he tried recruiting Wade into the superhero group, but things didn't pan out. Colossus appeared in every Deadpool movie and is an integral part of Wade's character, so it is a near guarantee that he will be in the next film.

Dopinder

Marvel Studios

Dopinder is another one of Wade's close friends. However, he is not a mutant or a member of the X-Men; he is simply a taxi driver. He showed up at Deadpool's birthday party in Deadpool & Wolverine and will absolutely be returning for more quality time with Wade.

X-23

Marvel Studios

The end of Deadpool & Wolverine seemingly confirmed which characters would be appearing in future Deadpool installments. The scene included characters like Yukio and Colossus, as well as Wolverine and X-23 (also known as Laura, played by Dafne Keen).

X-23 is Wolverine's biological daughter, and, at the end of Deadpool & Wolverine, is safely in a universe with Deadpool and other major characters. Because she survived and was accepted by the group at the end of the movie, it suggests she will remain connected to them in the future.