Avengers: Doomsday Gets Early First Impressions From Insiders

Marvel insiders are buzzing with some early first impressions for the forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios' Multiversal mega-movie is still more than 10 months away from release, yet audiences are already hearing about how the blockbuster will fare critically. To put it into perspective, the movie has only recently finished principal photography, with reshoots and pick-up shots expected this year.

Even though there are still over 300 days before Avengers: Doomsday comes to theaters, various known Marvel scoopers have been front and center, with reports that the movie is shaping up to be one of the MCU's best. The most recent of these notes comes from industry veteran Jeff Sneider during an episode of The Hot Mic podcast.

Speaking with host John Rocha, Sneider revealed that he's heard, "the buzz is good," adding, "You're going to like the movie:"

"It's still very much in post. Let me see if I have anything on that. I did check in before the show just in case. I did get a little something. 'Avengers' is in post and they still have a lot of pick-ups to do, but the buzz is good ... The buzz is good. You're going to like it. You're going to like the movie."

This is by far the first time fans have heard that the upcoming Avengers film is looking in good shape ahead of release.

Viral scooper MyTimetoShineHello recently shared on X that "Avengers Doomsday is not only the most epic Avengers movie, but it might be the most epic movie OF ALL TIME:"

"'Avengers: Doomsday' is not only the most epic 'Avengers' movie but it might be the most epic movie OF ALL TIME. The opening scene alone tops any previous Avengers movie and the final battle is just INSANE."

Fellow insider John Campea also chimed in on the subject, telling fans during a January 2026 live stream that specifically Doomsday's action sequences are "going to blow away everything that Marvel has ever done:"

"The sheer amount and volume of action in this thing, when you are talking in terms of minutes on screen and scope, is going to blow away everything that Marvel has ever done."

"I think the two greatest comic book movie openings ever are X-Men 2 ... and Batman vs Superman," Campea added, "but I think the opening sequence of Doomsday is going to eclipse those:"

"I think the two greatest comic book movie openings ever are 'X-Men 2,' with Nightcrawler attacking the White House, and 'Batman vs Superman' with Bruce Wayne in Gotham as the battle between Zod and Superman is destroying Gotham. I think those are the two greatest openings of comic book movies ever. It all depends on how it executes, but I think the opening sequence of 'Doomsday' is going to eclipse those. I really do. People are going to lose their minds."

Avengers: Doomsday will come to theaters on December 18. The new film will mark the MCU debut of classic Marvel villain Doctor Doom (played by returning Marvel Studios star Robert Downey Jr.). As Doom sets out to conquer the Multiverse, Earth's Mightiest Heroes are thrust into action, allying themselves with other supes from across multiple realities.

Will Avengers: Doomsday Live Up to the Hype?

While Avengers: Endgame may still stand as the most-hyped movie of all time (thanks to its unprecedented 11-year lead-up), Doomsday is coming close.

The movie is not just the next Avengers movie; it is a celebration of all eras of Marvel on the big screen as the MCU's heroes crossover with classic characters from across the comic book cinematic canon. To say expectations are lofty would be an understatement.

So, what would success for this movie even look like, both critically and financially?

For comparison, the other Avengers movies to this point have averaged a pretty stellar 86.25% on Rotten Tomatoes. Endgame is the best-reviewed among these, currently sitting as the second-best reviewed MCU movie of all time. So, Doomsday is going to have to hit the high 80s or low 90s at least to match Endgame specifically on that front.

Financially, it might be slightly more difficult. Endgame grossed nearly $2.8 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the second-biggest movie of all time. Doomsday has a long way to go if it wants even to get close to that mark. But, if it manages to hit critically, and thanks to its epic crossover potential, there is a chance it could at least approach that Endgame figure.