Avengers: Doomsday Report Reveals 1 MCU Movie That Fans Have to Watch First

Marvel Studios reportedly has one Phase 3 movie in mind for fans to watch before Avengers: Doomsday. Next year's super-powered team-up film, which will see Earth's Mightiest Heroes traversing the Multiverse to take on the dastardly Doctor Doom, is just the latest culmination event for the MCU, bringing together the last few years of on-screen Marvel storytelling for one epic clash across reality.

While the new film is said to connect everything that has happened since the Infinity Saga, it will also harken back to Marvel's past movies, including Fox's classic X-Men films. However, there is one classic Marvel movie that appears to have had a greater influence on the 2026 blockbuster than others.

In a new post on X, known industry insider Daniel Richtman posited that Doomsday should be seen as a direct sequel to Avengers: Endgame, rather than any specific Phase 4-6 project. "Avengers: Doomsday acts like a direct sequel to Endgame," Richtman wrote to his followers on social media:

"Makes sense, 'Avengers: Doomsday' acts like a direct sequel to 'Endgame.'"

This was in response to the news that Marvel Studios would re-release Endgame in theaters before the release of Doomsday. While some took this as an opportunity to allow fans to relive the 2019 Marvel epic on the big screen once again, this report from Richtman suggests that a greater plan is at play.

It would seem that Marvel Studios views Endgame as vital to the Doomsday experience, so the studio is re-releasing the movie in theaters as a storytelling appetizer for Avengers 5.

That is all to say, if there is one Phase 3 movie that fans should revisit before the upcoming Multiversal team-up film, Endgame is it. Luckily, Marvel is making it really easy for fans with the Engame re-release due out in theaters on September 25, 2026. This is all before Avengers: Doomsday comes to theaters on December 17, 2026.

Why The Doomsday-Endgame Connection Makes Sense

Marvel Studios

It actually makes a great deal of sense that Avengers: Doomsday is a direct sequel to Avengers: Endgame, rather than a simple culmination of the last six years of Marvel storytelling.

From what fans have heard about the 2026 movie, it will focus on Doctor Doom hunting down Variants who are occupying the wrong timeline. Endgame featured a few of those, introducing the very idea to the MCU itself with Chris Evans' Captain America heading back in time to be with Peggy and a new version of Gamora staying behind after the final battle with Thanos.

With Cap still living out his life in this alternate past where he never went into the ice and, thus, never had to say goodbye to his beloved Peggy, Doom may come knockin' on his door, directly picking up a storyline from Marvel Studios' 2019 Infinity Saga-capper.

Some have also speculated that everyone snapped back into existence in Endgame was actually Variants themselves, potentially causing all sorts of problems across the Multiverse—problems that would almost surely catch the eye of one Victor Von Doom.

So, yes, Phases 4-6 will come into play in the new movie, laying some groundwork with new characters, team dynamics, and small story details. However, it is Endgame that Doomsday will truly follow up on.