New Avengers: Doomsday Logo Revealed As Filming Wraps

Fans got a glimpse of a new logo for Avengers: Doomsday thanks to an image shared by some crew on set. Since Doomsday's reveal back at Comic-Con 2024, fans have been stuck with the same green and gray title treatment for the upcoming Marvel team-up. This particular logo evoked the steel and cloth costume of the villainous Doctor Doom, giving fans an epic tease of the comic book clash to come.

Thanks to a filming wrap shirt given to the crew on the Avengers: Doomsday set, fans got a glimpse at what could be a new logo for the super-powered sequel, doing away with the title treatment audiences have become familiar with over the last year.

The image comes from Doomsday fight coordinator Daren Nop, who posted the commemorative piece of Marvel merch on his Instagram Story.

The shirt is all black except for a white Avengers: Doomsday logo with a rippling dot pattern filling its lettering. It is unclear what these dots signify, but they could represent the myriad realities across the Marvel multiverse—a concept the film will explore deeply.

It also features a new, never-before-seen font for the Doomsday subtitle that is much narrower than the lettering we have seen. It features angular accents on its corners rather than being more rounded like the first Doomsday title.

This shirt was seemingly given to crew members who worked on the movie in honor of it wrapping production this week. It's likely Doomsday will return for additional reshoots at some point before its December 2026 release.

While it is exciting to see a new Doomsday logo, it is unclear whether this will replace the green-and-gray treatment fans have come to know and love or if it was done specifically for pieces of merchandise such as this.

Fans will remember this is not the first time the Avengers 5 logo has changed. When the movie was titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the logo initially featured a more purple look (look at every MCU Avengers logo in franchise history here).

Avengers: Doomsday is the fifth film in Marvel Studios' billion-dollar-making Avengers franchise. The new movie from Avengers: Endgame director duo the Russo Brothers will follow Earth's Mightiest Heroes as they contend with a threat from across the Multiverse, the dastardly Doctor Doom. Doomsday is set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Why Did Marvel Change the Avengers: Doomsday Logo?

It is hard to tell if the new Avengers: Doomsday logo will translate across all aspects of the Doomsday brand or if it looks good on a black t-shirt. However, it is exciting nonetheless.

If this is the movie's new brand identity, it could mean several things. First, its waving dotted pattern evokes this feeling of the Multiverse, representing the infinite possibilities the movie's Multiversal themes will undoubtedly present to the audience.

This starkly contrasts the original Doomsday logo, which was very much all about Doom. Its metallic finish and green glow easily bring the image of the classic comic book villain to the viewers' minds, eliciting images of the character's silver mask and green hood.

The new logo seems to be all about the Multiverse and Multiversal travel, putting a different spin on the movie's focus.

It could also mean that more Doomsday news is coming soon. With filming having either wrapped (or getting close to it) and a new logo popping up on a celebratory shirt, this could lead to another news blast from the film, debuting this new logo along with a first trailer or some more information about the MCU epic.

Some speculated that fans will get more from the movie before the end of the year (with a trailer potentially coming attached to Avatar 3 in December), so this logo's emergence could be the first step toward that.