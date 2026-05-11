I Need Deadpool 4 To Adapt 1 Major Comic Scene & Give Us The X-Men Moment We've Been Missing For Years

The Deadpool franchise has been missing an element of the character that could be brought back in Deadpool 4 by adapting one key comic scene. Ryan Reynolds began his journey as Wade Wilson on-screen in the poorly received X-Men Origins: Wolverine, before he rebranded into a more comic-accurate version of the character in 2016's Deadpool. As of 2024, the Merc with the Mouth is officially in the MCU thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine, and his next films have the opportunity to bolster a specific quality in Reynolds' superhero character.

To many, Deadpool is known as a wisecracking, foul-mouthed, reckless character, which has made him both popular and notorious. However, there's a softer side to Wade Wilson that hasn't often been explored in the live-action adaptations since Fox's Deadpool films.

Rumors of Deadpool 4 are now kicking into gear, with Reynolds reportedly returning to star in and produce a new film in the MCU. Not to mention, Marvel Studios' planned X-Men reboot is in motion, with Jake Schreier attached to direct. After Deadpool was kept separate from Fox's X-Men films for so long, Marvel Studios has the chance to finally bring these two forces together, either in Deadpool 4, the next X-Men film, or some kind of crossover later down the line.

With that, the studio has the chance to adapt one key X-Men comic scene that could reignite a part of Deadpool's character.

Deadpool's Most Underrated Superpower

20th Century Studios

While Reynolds' portrayal of Wade Wilson has often been considered perfect casting, there's been an aspect to his character shown in Deadpool and Deadpool 2 that hasn't really been showcased since.

In Deadpool, Wilson befriends the teenage X-Men trainee Negasonic Teenage Warhead and forms a mean yet endearing relationship with her. Then, in Deadpool 2, Wilson comes to care for the super-powered orphan Russell Collins/Firefist. The duo's unlikely bond is the key to unlocking Deadpool's empathy in the second film and opening his heart to love again after losing his fiancée, Vanessa.

Russell: "You said it yourself. 'I'm not your friend. Find someone stronger.' So I did." Deadpool: "Russell, I couldn't protect you back then. But I can now. What do you want me to say, huh? 'I care about you'? Because goddamn it, I care about you, Russell."

Deadpool's relationships with the younger X-Men around him have always been an underestimated superpower of his. Despite often being harsh in his wittiness, Deadpool is never cruel, and he has a particular softness for young superheroes, as he doesn't want them to suffer in the same way he suffered during his childhood.

This empathetic and wholesome side of Deadpool was touched on in Deadpool and Deadpool 2, before it was largely eliminated in Deadpool & Wolverine, which focused more on the humorous partnership between Wade and his frenemy, Logan/Wolverine.

For Deadpool 4, Marvel Studios has the chance to reignite Deadpool's compassionate side, and there's one particular comic book story that would encapsulate this nicely.

Deadpool 4 Should Adapt This X-Men Storyline

In Uncanny X-Force #35, Deadpool approaches Evan Sabahnur, aka Genesis, the son of the villainous mutant, Apocalypse. Evan has been grappling with his morality, fearing that he has the same capacity for evil as Apocalypse. Deadpool immediately comforts the young mutant, reminding him that he will be different because he is trying to be better.

Marvel Comics

Deadpool says, "I'll never have a son, but if I did and he came out half as awesome as you... What I'm trying to say is, I'll always be there when you need me." The two share a heartfelt embrace, and Evan says Deadpool is "the hero who showed up to save [him]."

Marvel Comics

The scene strikes a perfect balance between Deadpool's classic humor and his capacity for kindness, as he offers the young mutant the mentorship and encouragement he needs to avoid a dark path.

Reynolds' character showed a similar capacity for this kind of mentorship in Deadpool 2, but in Deadpool & Wolverine, a lot of these heartfelt parenting moments were instead exchanged between Logan and Laura/X-23. This means it's been almost 8 years since audiences have seen Deadpool's more emotional side, and it's high time it returned.

Deadpool and Evan's relationship from Uncanny X-Men would be a perfect way to showcase Deadpool's wholesome nature in his next film. Now that the Merc with the Mouth is under the MCU umbrella, the Deadpool films have unlimited access to the roster of X-Men characters, and this makes introducing Apocalypse and Genesis a real possibility.

Marvel Studios still needs to lay some groundwork on the X-Men side of its universe, which will likely begin in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars (which Deadpool may also be a part of). From there, the MCU will be free to adapt many of the X-Men's best characters and comic book arcs, and Deadpool 4 can take full advantage of this thanks to Reynolds' already-established character.