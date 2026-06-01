HBO Releases First-Ever Game Of Thrones Trilogy Poster

HBO has released an official new poster that unites the stars of its Game of Thrones trilogy. The Game of Thrones flagship series, which was based on George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels, ended in 2019 after eight seasons, but that was only the beginning of Westeros' reign on TV. 2022 heralded the return of Game of Thrones TV, with the prequel series House of the Dragon, and 2025 brought the second spin-off series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

While each spin-off series focuses on its own characters and time periods, the three shows are canon in the Game of Thrones timeline and exist in the same world. This effectively makes them a trilogy of shows, and HBO has reflected that in its new official banner on Game of Thrones' social media accounts, which promotes "Reign of Thrones: Celebrating 15 Years." Game of Thrones began airing on HBO in 2011, making 2026 the 15th anniversary of Game of Thrones on TV.

However, Game of Thrones has become so much more than just one show in the past 15 years, and this new banner reflects that, with the stars of HBO's three flagship Westerosi series front and center. The Reign of Thrones poster marks the first time all three live-action shows have been featured on one official banner.

HBO

Rather than entirely new art, the imagery comprises distinct stills from each show. At the center are Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who first met in Season 7 of Game of Thrones and went on to become allies and lovers by the end of the show.

HBO

On the left of Jon and Daenerys on the poster is their Targaryen forebearer, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy, who is the lead of House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon is based on the Targaryen historical tome Fire & Blood and is set during a period of civil war in Westeros, where Rhaenyra fights against her stepbrother to reclaim the Iron Throne.

HBO

The third and most recent Westerosi hero to be introduced on screen is Peter Claffey's Ser Duncan the Tall, who leads A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms alongside his young squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).

HBO

The Reign of Thrones banner combines stills from all three Game of Thrones shows to celebrate the special 15th Anniversary of Westeros coming to TV. HBO has also released a collection of special trailers, featurettes, and even a Game of Thrones channel to celebrate the milestone, and it will soon welcome House of the Dragon Season 3 in this special anniversary year.

Game of Thrones Posters Throughout the Years

HBO's Game of Thrones posters have become famous for their distinct imagery over the years. In conjunction with the Reign of Thrones anniversary banner, HBO also released 15th Anniversary artwork featuring Game of Thrones alone, reviving the Season 8 poster.

HBO

This isn't the first time Game of Thrones has celebrated an anniversary. Back in 2021, the series celebrated its 10th anniversary with Game of Thrones: The Iron Anniversary, which featured special trailers, footage, and interviews with the cast. At the time, Game of Thrones had yet to expand into spin-off shows, so its anniversary poster featured only the flagship show.

The very first Game of Thrones TV show poster, from 2011, was simple and elegant, depicting Sean Bean's Ned Stark sitting on the famed Iron Throne.

This evolved over the years with more distinct imagery reflecting the plot of each season. Game of Thrones' final season released multiple posters, and one of the most visually striking featured each of the dozens of characters lying in the snow, in an arrangement that mirrored the Iron Throne.

HBO also released a Season 8 poster combining two of the things Game of Thrones is most known for: Dragons and the Iron Throne. This has also been used in the 15th Anniversary artwork.

For House of the Dragon's first poster in 2022, HBO opted to keep its symbol, mirroring the cover art of Fire & Blood with the vibrant red House Targaryen symbol against a dark background.

Despite its dozens of beloved characters and famous actors, Game of Thrones posters have often avoided a floating-heads approach, opting for more striking, visually creative imagery that reflects the world of Westeros rather than hero shots of its characters. The 15th Anniversary banner is one of these exceptions, with a handful of lead characters from the Game of Thrones world featured prominently.