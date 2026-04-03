HBO Max Celebrates House of the Dragon Season 3's Incoming Release With New 'Game of Thrones' Feature

HBO Max has a new Game of Thrones feature that is the perfect way to prepare for House of the Dragon Season 3. 2026 is shaping up to be a historic year of Game of Thrones content on HBO, with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms whetting fans' appetites with the adventures of Dunk and Egg based on George R. R. Martin's novellas. House of the Dragon Season 3 will then follow this summer, continuing the series' bi-annual release schedule.

HBO Max recently rolled out its new channels feature, allowing subscribers to view curated feeds of content from its biggest franchises. One such channel, World of Westeros, will allow viewers to enjoy "an epic collection of stories from the Seven Kingdoms" ahead of the latest offerings from the Game of Thrones saga.

The studio has lined up new Game of Thrones releases through to 2028, including new seasons of both shows, with more projects also in the works. HBO's new channel will be the perfect way to prepare for the future and celebrate what has come before, revisiting the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

HBO Max's new channels feature covers other beloved brands, such as DC, Middle-Earth, The Big Bang Theory, Harry Potter, The Sopranos, and more.

Why House of the Dragon Season 3 Could Be Its Best Yet

HBO

With people high on the World of Westeros after A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' release, House of the Dragon Season 3 is already receiving plenty of buzz now that expectations are growing. Not only will it be "huger" and adapt four major events from the Fire & Blood book, but it will also lay the groundwork for the show's ultimate climax in the fourth and final season, to be released in 2028.

House of the Dragon's third outing will feature one major upgrade from what came before, as it has been promised to be "bigger and better," featuring more action scenes after Season 2 was criticized for its lack of major events.

HBO has yet to confirm an exact release date for House of the Dragon Season 3 beyond its general June 2026 premiere window. But with the DCU's Lanterns reportedly shifting into late summer, it stands to reason that it may begin earlier in the month to avoid clashing the weekly releases of two major HBO originals.