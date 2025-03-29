As House of the Dragon Season 3 is ramping up production, HBO is preparing for the release of Game of Thrones next spin-off, set for later this year.

The franchise centered around George R.R. Martin's world of Westeros has already begun its first offshoot with two seasons of House of the Dragon, which has already been renewed for two more. But that isn't the only Game of Thrones spin-off currently in development for HBO.

What Is the Next Game of Thrones Spin-Off Series Before House of the Dragon Season 3?

HBO

House of the Dragon has already made plans to continue through to Season 4, which will conclude the Targaryen saga. The Game of Thrones spin-off's third season is expected to begin filming soon in early 2025 for a likely premiere on HBO sometime next year, possibly over the summer.

While House of the Dragon Season 3 has yet to begin filming its next round of Westeros tales, another Game of Thrones spin-off has already wrapped production and will premiere its six-episode first season later this year.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be a six-episode series based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg books. The series' official logline confirms the tale will take place "a century before the events of Game of Thrones."

The series will star the "young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall," played by Peter Claffey (Bad Sisters), and his "diminutive squire, Egg," brought to life by ten-year-old Dexter Sol Ansell (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes):

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

For context on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' place in the Westeros timeline, House of the Dragon begins 200 years before Game of Thrones. As such, HBO's latest spin-off will take place around halfway between the two series and bring new faces to the fantasy world (read more about the cast and story of the new spin-off).

No premiere date has been confirmed for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but Variety reported it will likely land on HBO in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Every Upcoming Game of Thrones Spin-off

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is next up for the world of Game of Thrones before House of the Dragon Season 3 comes along, with release projections suggesting the Fire & Blood adaptation will be back in 2026.

But HBO is developing multiple other Game of Thrones spin-offs, including an Aegon's Conquest series from writer Mattson Tomlin, who assisted with the script for The Batman. The tale takes place before House of the Dragon and explores the Targaryen's brutal conquest of Westeros (via The Hollywood Reporter).

In one of 2024's more shocking Game of Thrones revelations, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Warner Bros. is in the "very early stage" of development on a movie in the franchise, with no talent or cast attached yet.

Beyond that, HBO and George R.R. Martin are developing multiple animated Game of Thrones spin-offs. The author confirmed in a blog post that two animated shows are in development with "great talent" attached.

One of these animated projects, which are all yet to be officially greenlit, will be The Golden Empire. It will take place in Yi Ti, a nation far east of Essos, which is supposedly based on the real world of ancient China.

Furthermore, Nine Voyages is still in the works, a third animated project that was once planned to be live-action. The series will chronicle the legendary voyages of the Sea Snake, aka Corlys Velaryon, who appears in House of the Dragon.

Martin also confirmed on his blog in June 2024 that Pulitzer Prize winner Eboni Booth was working on a new pilot for Ten Thousand Ships. The once-shelved Game of Thrones spin-off will center on Princess Nymeria, a warrior queen who led the people of Rhoyne to Dorne as refugees from the Valyrians.

HBO was previously developing a Game of Thrones sequel starring Kit Harington as Jon Snow, which the British actor confirmed in 2024 had been shelved. More recently, a surprising update breathed new life into the Jon Snow series, as HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys said, "Maybe we'll try again."

Despite kickstarting her adventures to explore what is west of Westeros in the Game of Thrones finale, one popular character who isn't set for a spin-off is Arya Stark, despite rumors and a fan-made poster surfacing online.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will premiere on HBO in 2025.