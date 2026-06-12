Spider-Man: Brand New Day New Synopsis Reveals Spidey & Hulk’s Key Parallel

A new synopsis for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surfaced, and it lays out how Spidey and the Hulk are tied together in the upcoming Marvel film. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker turns to Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner for help in the next MCU theatrical release, a meeting the first trailer teased back in March. The new description finally puts a name on what the two characters have in common.

According to product copy attached to a new Hulk figurine listing on France Figurines, a French collectibles retailer, Banner and Peter Parker are dealing with the same core issue in Brand New Day. Both are struggling with an "uncontrollable transformation," and this shared problem is a big parallel that the film will explore come July 31. The synopsis also says Hulk’s savage form is on the way back, breaking from the Smart Hulk version fans have followed and abhorred since Avengers: Endgame.

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The description of the Hulk figurine on France Figurines reads:

"In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Bruce Banner uses an inhibitor that has kept him in human form since the events of Avengers: Endgame. But that restraint has its limits: the film marks the return of Hulk in his savage form, breaking away from the Smart Hulk seen in previous movies. Banner and Peter Parker, both struggling with an uncontrollable transformation, find themselves in a narrative parallel at the center of the film."

The first tease of this dynamic has already shown Ruffalo’s Banner teaching a class at Empire State University, with a smaller version of his Hulk Inhibitor Device on his right wrist. Holland’s Peter visits him, asking about DNA mutations. "If DNA is mutating, it would be enormously dangerous," Banner warns Peter. The official Brand New Day trailer has already shown Peter’s powers shifting on their own, including organic webbing and a brief moment where his eyes turn black.

Spidey and Hulk’s Parallel Will Make Brand New Day More Interesting

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The uncontrollable transformation dynamic will genuinely make Brand New Day intriguing and exciting. Past Holland films have shown Peter fail to juggle school, family, and the suit, but they have not put his actual body in revolt. Lining that up with Banner gives Peter bigger problems, and Spider-Man going through the craziest challenges is what makes the character appealing. Banner has had the curse of a body that won’t behave for over a decade in the MCU, and letting Peter step into a smaller version of that fear increases the stakes of the film.

It also gives Marvel a proper reason to bring savage Hulk back. The MCU has stuck with Smart Hulk since Endgame, and Smart Hulk works fine as a supporting figure, but he is not a threat in the way the original Hulk was. Avengers: Doomsday arrives on December 18, and a wild Hulk with Doctor Doom on the horizon is a much better version to have than a polite scientist in a green body.

With both characters undergoing unusual changes, a Spider-Man versus Hulk clash feels inevitable. Fans have always wanted a proper live-action battle between the witty wall-crawler and the powerhouse green giant. Their comic book dynamic is incredibly fun, and bringing it to life will be a massive crowd-pleaser. These narrative parallels also imply we are getting the strongest live-action iterations of both heroes yet. This will have a massive impact not only on Brand New Day but also on the broader MCU. Though they’re not yet confirmed for Doomsday, these upgraded heroes would make a massive impact when they inevitably join the roster for Secret Wars.